Tom Felton: The actor of the saga “Harry Potter” gives his news after his discomfort

More fear than harm. Thursday 23 September 2021, Tom Felton – known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry potter – was unfortunately the victim of discomfort. “In today’s Ryder Cup celebrity match, actor and musician Tom Felton suffered a medical incident on the course while competing for the Europe “, indicated BFMTV.

“He was taken to the local hospital for treatment. No other clarification can be made“, could one also read. A terrible news which had strongly worried the many fans of the famous saga around the world. Fortunately, this Saturday, September 25, the actor finally gave news on his state of health.





In a video posted to his Instagram account, Tom Felton first played a few musical notes before addressing his fans about the incident: “I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the recovery wishes you have sent me recently.“. And to continue, concerning the”terrible episode“that he recently lived:”When it comes to healing, people took really good care of me, so thank you very much to everyone who messaged me to get better real quick, because I’m officially on the mend.“.