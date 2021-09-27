TOP 14. VIDEO. Dupont and Ntamack combine and fold a strong Clermont team

To close this 4th day of the championship, the ASM moved on the lawn of the Stade Toulousain in search of certainties, but above all points! 12th in the standings before this match, the Clermontois could nevertheless count on their victory against La Rochelle last weekend to give them wings. And this was also the case from the start of the meeting. After a solid start to the Auvergnats, Damian Penaud, placed in the center for the occasion, Raka shifts along the line for the first try of the meeting (5-0). A first flight, which will be followed by a multitude of new opportunities for visitors. But as often since the start of this season, Toulouse bends but does not break. The latter remain in the match thanks in particular to a big defense, illustrated by the saving returns of Antoine Dupont or Pita Ahki.

Still, after 20 minutes of play, the score is still 5-0: and that’s when Stade Toulousain, on their first real possession of the ball, manages to find the loophole. on a game at the millimeter foot of Dupont, for his friend at the hinge, Romain Ntamack. Third try of the season for the opener of the XV of France, and it is Toulouse who takes over the controls of the meeting. In any case in terms of the score, since in the game, Jono Gibbes’ men decide to step up the pace once again, occupying half of the Toulouse field with disconcerting ease, despite the yellow card from Fischer (22nd). . A domination, rewarded in the 33rd minute of play, by the new entrant Marvin O’Connor, who brings the score to 7-12, then 10-12 after a penalty from Thomas Ramos.





But now, after such a first half, we say to ourselves that this score is very unflattering for the visitors, and that their lack of realism could well cost them dearly, especially against the reigning French champion. A feeling that materializes from the start of the second period: Mola’s men come back with more desire, and quickly regain the advantage thanks to a try from Jelonch. A few less intense minutes follow, where we feel that the efforts of the first period are felt. But now, Toulouse is not first in the ranking for nothing, and a last flash of genius from the mister + of the reigning French champion will definitely seal the outcome of this meeting: there are 10 minutes left and the score is 17-15. Introduction for Antoine Dupont in front of the 22 Clermontois on the right side of the field. While we expect to see an attack placed off, Tolofua throws the ball for his 9 who starts small side. Viallard is late, and Dupont, with a surgical sham, clears O’Connor to go and register his first try of the season. The station wagon was done, especially as Ramos passed a final penalty late in the game, bringing the score to 27-15.

A cruel outcome for the Clermontois who left empty-handed from Ernest-Wallon, despite all the efforts made. They will still be able to retain the overall performance which was very good, even if the conquest, and in particular the touchdown, will have hurt the Jaunards very badly. The Stade Toulousain, for its part, consolidates its leadership position, with a fourth victory in 4 games this season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLNZbMLE-mw