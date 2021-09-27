TotalEnergies expects oil demand to peak before 2030



TOTALENERGIES TABS ON A PEAK OF OIL DEMAND BEFORE 2030

PARIS (Reuters) – TotalEnergies hypothesizes a peak in oil demand before 2030 and greater electrification of uses than what it forecast a year ago, according to the group’s annual forecast document published Monday.

The postulate of a “plateau” for oil before 2030 and a decline beyond is now integrated by TotalEnergies in its two major scenarios, while the group previously placed the phenomenon “around 2030”.

In a presentation released on the occasion of its “Energy Outlook”, TotalEnergies estimates that global demand for oil should be between 40 and 64 million barrels per day in 2050 against nearly 100 million in 2019.

At the same time, natural gas would continue to play “a key role as a transitional energy, particularly when it is accompanied by solutions for capturing CO2 and controlling methane emissions”.





The group also hypothesizes that final energy demand will experience massive electrification, implying an increase in demand for electricity from renewable sources, solar and wind, which is growing sharply compared to the outlook it presented in 2020.

Electricity production, in one of the group’s scenarios, should more than double by 2050, with wind and solar power representing around 85% of new capacity.

Still according to the scenarios developed by TotalEnergies, the demand for energy, concomitant with the growth of the world population and the world economic development, remains in constant progression.

At the same time, however, emissions fall in the two main scenarios of the group compared to 2020, energy vectors such as electricity in transport and hydrogen contributing to a more substantial decarbonisation of all sectors.

The ban on the sale of new combustion vehicles from 2035 has also been taken into account in one of the scenarios – called “Momentum” – for countries committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

This hypothesis results in a massive electrification of light vehicles and an increasing penetration of hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels such as synthetic fuels and biofuels for other modes of transport.

By extending the ban on sales of new combustion vehicles from 2035 to all countries in the world in the so-called “Rupture” scenario, TotalEnergies’ forward-looking document presents a (“Rupture +”) scenario making it possible to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 ° C.

(Report Benjamin Mallet; edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)