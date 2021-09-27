totally transformed, unrecognizable, less 53 kilos!

Present on the set of Tea Voice for the final stage of the blind auditions, Ana Ka left everyone speechless. The candidate for season 5 of the famous program has indeed shone by her interpretation, but also appeared totally metamorphosed. Indeed, the singer has lost more than 50 kg! An incredible transformation on which Objeko comes back for you.

Tea Voice : Ana Ka’s magnificent return, a real metamorphosis!

Here we go again !

Since the beginning of September, Tea Voice has made its comeback on the screens of TF1. To the delight of fans of the show, the production has decided that this season will be quite exceptional in many ways. First, all the candidates have already participated in the adventure. For the second time, they then try their luck to win this coveted tele-hook. As for the coaches, it is also the surprise. Indeed, they are not four in number as usual, but five.

In the red armchairs of Tea Voice, the public was therefore able to recognize Zazie, Jenifer, Florent Pagny, Mika and Patrick Flourish. Everyone seemed to be very impatient to start this season, which is already shaping up to be extraordinary. This Saturday, September 25 ended the stage of blind auditions before moving on of cross-battles. For this last selection, the coaches were able to complete their team by finding in particular a few nuggets. Among these, Ana Ka has particularly shone for this comeback in the competition. The young woman has effectively interpreted the title XXL by Mylène Farmer. Obviously very intrigued by this voice which did not seem unknown to him, Florent Pagny therefore quickly turned around to discover one of his former proteges. However, his surprise was great when he saw the incredible metamorphosis of the young woman. Objeko tells you more.

Five years already

It was in 2016 that Ana Ka took her first steps in Tea Voice. At the time, she had already impressed the jury then composed by Mika, Zazie, Garou and Florent Pagny. His recovery of the title Heavy Cross of the group gossip had already marked the spirits to the point of creating a real competition among the coaches. Finally, she will join Garou’s team to advance very far in the competition. At the very moment when it was going to be eliminated, Florent Pagny had yet fished it out so as not to let such a nugget slip away. In any case, this adventure will have totally transformed the life of the young woman both personally and professionally.





Indeed, this passage in the show Tea Voice First of all, it allowed him to form sincere friendships. Even today, Ana Ka actually explains that she is still very close to Slimane or other candidates in the program. On the side of his career, Tea Voice also allowed him to participate in various productions such as the musical Mad Priscilla of the Desert. Among the best moments of recent years, the candidate also had the opportunity to perform live on stage alongside Lara Fabian. Events she couldn’t even dream of in her wildest dreams. However, if the young woman has lost none of her incredible vocal abilities over the years, it must be admitted that she is totally unrecognizable.

Ana Ka !!! She sang a memorable Heavy Cross cover #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/CqOWf6k8c3 – 🌷 (@eclozyx) September 25, 2021

Less 53 kilos

For this return to the adventure, Ana Ka is indeed showing significant weight loss as she explained behind the scenes before getting on the set: “Before, I was a little different, even very different. I had bangs, I wore one combi big size… But I lost a lot of weight: 53 kg. We’re not going to lie to each other, it’s the weight of a girlfriend that I lost, that I had on my back for years “. However, in the end, neither the coaches nor the viewers obviously had difficulty recognizing this magnificent singer with big clear eyes and a crystal voice.

#TheVoiceAllStars

“All Stars are very high level, so you have your place!”

Florent Pagny said it all 🙌

To review Ana Ka’s prestatin ⤵️ https://t.co/gXwovRI2Ww – The Voice: The Most Beautiful Voice (@ TheVoice_TF1) September 26, 2021

So here is the young woman back in Tea Voice after five years of absence and an extremely rich career. It remains to be hoped for her that the sequel will allow her to continue this extraordinary adventure and to consider winning the final victory. Today in Florent Pagny’s team, she will then be in perfect company to find a coach capable of helping her to take these new steps which await her. In the next broadcasts, Ana Ka and the other candidates will indeed face the terrible ordeal of cross-battles to determine who will continue further and those who will unfortunately be definitively eliminated from the competition. Tea Voice All-Stars.



