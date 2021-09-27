Toto Wolff (Mercedes director): “(Lewis) Hamilton had to stop”

After his victory in Sochi on Sunday, the hundredth of his career, Lewis Hamilton did not fail to thank his team who, by asking him to return to the pit when the rain invited on the Russian circuit in the last laps, him allowed to win. “This call from the team is proof that this long journey (towards the hundred successes) was done together, commented the British champion. They asked me to come back, I trusted them and I thank them. I owe them this victory. “