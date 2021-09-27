Toto Wolff (Mercedes director): “(Lewis) Hamilton had to stop”

After his victory in Sochi on Sunday, the hundredth of his career, Lewis Hamilton did not fail to thank his team who, by asking him to return to the pit when the rain invited on the Russian circuit in the last laps, him allowed to win. “This call from the team is proof that this long journey (towards the hundred successes) was done together, commented the British champion. They asked me to come back, I trusted them and I thank them. I owe them this victory. “
In this cacophonous end of the race where Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) lost big by choosing not to return, Hamilton chose to listen, reluctantly, to the call from his stand. On the other side of the fence, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recounted how things turned out.
“For a pilot, it’s always very difficult to know what to do when half the track is wet and the other is dry, did he declare. But we knew a thunderstorm was coming. Valtteri (Bottas) so stopped a lap before and then our strategists were adamant that Lewis had to stop as well. “
“Then it started to rain harder, and the situation got excited, he added. And I understand why it was so difficult for McLaren to decide between stopping and staying on the track. When you are in the lead, you can only lose your place. We have benefited from these exceptional circumstances. “