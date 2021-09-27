Toulouse-Caen (Ligue 2): TFC falls for the first time this season

Beaten at home by Caen (3-2) on Monday, the Toulouse leader suffered his first defeat of the season, after a crazy match at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 2. Despite this defeat, the TFC retains its first place with three points ahead of his runner-up Sochaux, held in check by Auxerre (3rd), while his other pursuers lost points during this 10th day, with the defeat of Ajaccio (4th) against Bastia, and that of Paris FC (6th) in Niort.

The Caennais, who reposition themselves in 9th place, very quickly found the fault on the leader’s lawn, thanks to a nice uncrossed header from Franklin Wadja on a corner, which left Dupé no chance (1-0, 8th ). Philippe Montanier’s men were quick to react by obtaining a penalty for a hand from Oniangue. Toulouse playing master Branco van den Boomen was responsible for transforming him (1-1, 15th). Two minutes later, the Dutchman sent a marvelous eccentric free kick into the skylight of Rémy Riou to give the advantage to the Violets (2-1, 17th).

The players of Malherbe, who remained on a frustrating defeat (0-1) against Dijon, were able to quickly return to the attack, first by Zady Sery, finding the bar (19th), before tumbling to the right side to send a low center at the far post that Diakite could only send to the back of his own net (2-2, 39th). Faced with Toulouse who had only been led once this season, for six minutes (4-2 victory against Dijon), Stéphane Moulin’s team even took the advantage a second time thanks to Deminguet, well served by Abdi (3-2, 45th + 1). The TFC pushed without managing to equalize at the end of the match, and will have to start again against Amiens (18th) on Saturday.

