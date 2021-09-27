Toulouse. Haute-Garonne: he hides his illness from his partner and is sentenced to six months in prison for having transmitted HIV to him

the essential

A man was sentenced to prison by the Saint-Gaudens criminal court for having concealed from his companion that he was a carrier of HIV and having transmitted it to him.

In 2012, Victor, 37, and Francis are in a relationship. They carry out a joint activity, buy a house. Everything is going for the best for this couple until at the end of 2014 Francis discovers in their vehicle, under the front seat, several boxes of medicines. He wonders, inquires and finds that his friend is HIV positive and is on triple therapy. After a medical examination, Francis finds that he too has HIV. Victor explains that he did not want to talk to him about the fact that Francis had told him about a complicated affair for a year, with an HIV-positive person: “It is for love, so as not to lose him that I have nothing said. I was on treatment that made the virus undetectable, “says Victor.





“My life has been destroyed”

It is the crossing of the desert for Francis, with side effects, and an intolerance linked to treatment that weakens him considerably. In 2017, they separate for the first time, then in 2018, furious, Francis puts an end to this relationship and files a complaint for poisoning: “From that day, my life was destroyed”, he claims. . Victor rejected does not accept this situation. For a week, day and night, he morally harasses Francis to withdraw his complaint and send multiple threatening, malicious SMS (41 calls, 18 SMS). “When we separated, it was war,” says Victor at the helm of the Saint-Gaudens court.

He recognizes the facts but has not weighed the seriousness of the consequences of his actions. This correctionalized file could have been the subject of a passage in the course of Aasises, launches the deputy prosecutor. “It is indeed poisoning, considered a crime and punishable by the Assize Court with a penalty of 7 to 8 years of criminal imprisonment”. Master Grandjean, advising Francis, denounces criminal behavior: “He knew he was sick, contagious, and never told him that he had to protect himself. Today, there is still no questioning, especially that during a period Victor had stopped his treatment. The lawyer asks for sanction and compensation. After deliberation, Victor receives 18 months including 12 with a simple suspension. He will have to pay 750 € of consignment, 1000 € of provision for a medical expertise to come, a fine of € 500 for malicious calls, € 8,000 for legal fees, and € 127 for legal fees.

* (first names changed).