Tour of Lombardy, Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège … Julian Alaphilippe’s next challenges

And now ? Double world champion in cycling, Julian Alaphilippe has in front of him, at the age of 29, other great goals in a career which is enriched by repeated brilliance in the classics and also in the Tour de France.

“Monuments” within reach

Strade Bianche, Flèche Wallonne three times, Clasica San Sebastian, Flèche Brabançonne … The Frenchman has accumulated success in the one-day races but he has so far only hung one “Monument” -l ‘name of the five biggest one-day races, on his record: Milan-Sanremo in 2019. Less happy in these major meetings than at the World Cup, he has often come close to victory (four second places). Especially in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the classic which revealed it in 2015 but which has always eluded him until now. In a position to win in the final straight in the last two editions, he has missed the boat each time (demoted to 5th place in 2020, 2nd last April).

Alaphilippe was no more successful in the Tour of Flanders, a race that pleased him from his first participation last October. If he has the qualities to excel in this register, he is faced with the dilemma of peak form to aim for in the spring: early April for the Tour of Flanders or three weeks later for Liège-Bastogne-Liège? Last factor, far from being the least important: the overflow of contenders in his Deceuninck team, both an asset and a handicap.

Lombardy, the next meeting

A final meeting is looming this year, well before the classics next spring: the Tour of Lombardy, on October 9 between Como and Bergamo, is made for him. But will he regain the necessary motivation after the fireworks display in Louvain (Belgium), the strong emotions that accompanied him, the pleasure given to the French public?

“I know what to expect“, confided Sunday evening Alaphilippe, in man aware of the additional responsibility which accompanies the wearing of the rainbow jersey.”For a year, I have been so keen to honor him, in each race, all the time, that I unconsciously added pressure to myself and it made me make small mistakes.“, he admitted last week at the time of the assessment.





His cousin and trainer Franck Alaphilippe confirmed this: “He lived a year with ups and downs, a lot of happiness too, but it was a difficult year to manage. He will be able to use it to change things in his approach to the races. “Because, he recalled, “Julian rides his bike to win“.

The Tour, but to shine there

Since 2018, the Bourbonnais has forged a love affair with the Tour public who vibrates to the rhythm of his exploits and always expects more from the French puncher (6 stage wins, 18 days in yellow). From his epic of 2019, when he had worn the yellow jersey until three days before the finish (5th finally), was born the misunderstanding about a possible final victory, expected by French cycling since 1985.

Irresistibly taken to the offensive (“attacks are Julian’s trademark“, recalls his boss Patrick Lefevere), the world champion has never been mentally ready, until now, to give up his DNA:”The efforts, the emotions, the atmosphere in the team, what you provide to your loved ones, what you create with the public that encourages you and vibrates with you, all of this is indescribable. “

“The yellow jersey, the panache, the emotions, it takes over everything“, he explained in L’Equipe before the start of the 2021 Tour.”I don’t know if I would be able to take the start of the Tour telling myself that I will not attack once, to protect myself, because I have to ride with the general classification in mind. What’s the point of running if I don’t pedal in front?“

