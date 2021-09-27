TP-Link RE605x test: a wifi repeater 6 that ensures good speeds

To evaluate the performance of the repeater from TP-Link, we repeated the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals from the Netgear RAX200 router to which we connected a laptop PC via an adapter to the 2.5 Gb / s socket. And to measure the bitrates, we transferred a 4.73 GB file (a disk image) between the laptop PC to a second laptop PC equipped with an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 chip and a stationary desktop PC to the floor connected with a PCIe card from Gigabyte GC-WBAX200, also equipped with the Intel AX200 chip, but with an external antenna.

The router is positioned at a corner of the home, with the repeater plugged into a socket 15 cm from the floor almost in the middle of the house. We take a measurement at 1 m which gives us the optimal flow rates (point 2), a measurement in a room about 5 m from the repeater with a load-bearing wall opposite the router (point 4), a third measurement on the PC fixed upstairs through a concrete floor (point 3), and the last measurement upstairs as well, but above the first room where the router’s speeds are lowest (point 5).