TP-Link RE605x test: a wifi repeater 6 that ensures good speeds

The TP-Link RE605x (AX1800) is a repeater equipped with two folding antennas, it takes exactly the design of the RE505x (AX1500), which itself looks like a LEP droid from the saga Star wars. Its measurements are impressive once the antennas are unfolded (9 cm wide, 5 cm deep and a height that goes from 16 to 22 cm depending on the positioning of the antennas – which are not orientable).
Despite weighing 275g and using a two-prong plug (neutral + phase), the RE605x leans very little in the socket when installed. The RE605x is classified as a repeater and thus allows you to repeat and extend the range of your wifi network. To do this, it must be installed between your box or router and the area you want to cover.
On the left edge of the repeater, we have a Gigabit standard RJ45 socket. This can therefore provide access to the network by connecting a peripheral (console, PC, etc.) or serve as a source to transform the repeater into a wifi access point.
The right side is for its part equipped with the reset button and a WPS button to connect quickly.
The front face is completely smooth and has 4 blue diodes: one for startup, the second for the quality of the source network with a change to red in the event of a bad signal, and one for each 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band. and 5 GHz.
In terms of characteristics, the RE605x offers Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) compatibility at 1200 Mb / s on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mb / s on the 2.4 GHz band. It is also compatible with OneMesh, the network mesh specific to TP-Link. It will therefore be necessary to equip yourself with TP-Link while ensuring compatibility to take advantage of it.
There are two ways to install the TP-Link Repeater RE605x. Either by installing the Tether smartphone application, or by going through the address tplinkrepeater.net via a web interface.
First of all, you must therefore plug the RE605x into a socket relatively close to the box or the router and connect to it via Wi-Fi, which will initially have the SSID “TP-Link_Extender”.
The application then offers a procedure of a dozen very short steps. The configuration takes 5 minutes for a person used to this type of installation.
Once the configuration is complete, the Tether application allows you to configure your entire repeater. No need to go through the web interface to adjust the smallest details such as its operating mode, the allocation of IP addresses (DHCP) or the activation of a frequency band.
You will find the same settings in the web interface; users of these interfaces will not be lost. No parental control in the program, but simple settings. It is thus possible to authorize or not the access to certain peripherals as well as time slots.
The repeater installation and configuration ergonomics are pleasant. However, there are some approximations in some translations, but nothing problematic.
To evaluate the performance of the repeater from TP-Link, we repeated the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals from the Netgear RAX200 router to which we connected a laptop PC via an adapter to the 2.5 Gb / s socket. And to measure the bitrates, we transferred a 4.73 GB file (a disk image) between the laptop PC to a second laptop PC equipped with an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 chip and a stationary desktop PC to the floor connected with a PCIe card from Gigabyte GC-WBAX200, also equipped with the Intel AX200 chip, but with an external antenna.
The router is positioned at a corner of the home, with the repeater plugged into a socket 15 cm from the floor almost in the middle of the house. We take a measurement at 1 m which gives us the optimal flow rates (point 2), a measurement in a room about 5 m from the repeater with a load-bearing wall opposite the router (point 4), a third measurement on the PC fixed upstairs through a concrete floor (point 3), and the last measurement upstairs as well, but above the first room where the router’s speeds are lowest (point 5).
In Wi-Fi 6 on the 5 GHz band, the TP-Link repeater reaches the nearest 315 Mb / s during a download, i.e. an average of just over 39 Mb / s. Our measurement points 3 and 4 record 286 Mb / s (35.75 Mb / s) and 248 Mb / s (31 Mb / s) respectively. The sending speeds remain above 200 Mb / s.
On our last measurement point, the download drops to 160 Mb / s, while the sending drops to 71 Mb / s. Despite a sending speed that remains high, here we are reaching the limit of the repeater’s reception capacities. It must be said that the two load-bearing walls, the concrete floor and the laptop PC placed on the bed are far from being conducive to the diffusion of waves.
In Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), the speed difference is less contrasted from one point to another. We note here a speed drop of about 10% when switching from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 5.
Last test on the 2.4 GHz band, and little surprise since the TP-Link RE605x can reach 271 Mb / s in Wi-Fi 6, or nearly 34 Mb / s. An excellent performance which is explained by the behavior of the repeater: it uses a mode comparable to that of Netgear, the FastLane. Thus, depending on the conditions, it repeats the 5 GHz signal coming from the router to broadcast it in 2.4 GHz, thus freeing the 2.4 GHz band only for communication with the connected devices.
Theoretically, the 2.4 GHz band should have a better range than the 5 GHz band, but in view of the measurements on points 3 and 5 which are located upstairs, it is not.