Transport: Île-de-France Mobilités suspends payments to RATP and SNCF

By Alexandre G. Updated September 27, 2021 at 10:51 am Published September 27, 2021 at 10:51 am

The president of the Île-de-France Region Valérie Pécresse, in charge of the Île-de-France Mobilités transport authority, threatened a suspension of payment for the RATP and the SNCF if the State did not compensate for the losses due to the health crisis. A subsidy of 1.3 billion euros was requested on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Île-de-France Mobilités announces that it has suspended its payments on Monday, September 27, 2021. The same scenario had taken place in early summer 2020.

“Île-de-France Mobilités has suspended payments to RATP and SNCF”. This Monday, September 27, 2021, the Ile-de-France region transport followed through on his threats. Failure to reach an agreement with the State concerning the subsidy of 1.3 billion euros claimed by IDFM to compensate for the losses linked to the epidemic of Covid-19, the payments to RATP and SNCF are hanging until further notice. In parallel, “Tight negotiations continue with Matignon“, indicates the management to AFP.

A few days earlier, Valerie Pécresse called thestate to help the Ile-de-France region. Île-de-France Mobility (IDFM), the organizing authority for transport of the region had informed the State that it could “bring into play the unpredictability clause of contracts “, as underlined by its president, Valerie Pécresse, in case theState would not act to help the treasury and pay the RATP and the SNCF, the two providers of the branch.

As had been the case in early summer 2020, the Ile-de-France transport authority calls again on the state for help, in particular a subsidy of 1.3 billion euros in order to compensate for the losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021. This Tuesday, September 14, 2021, IDFM threatens to suspend “all or part” of its payments to the RATP and the SNCF.

In this sense, Valerie Pécresse, presidential candidate, justifies the reasons for her request to AFP. “There can be no way out of the Covid crisis in Île-de-France without compensation for financial losses on public transport, as has been done everywhere else in the world “, she explains, before adding that “without support for public transport, the France 2030 recovery plan is already badly underway”. Above all, “without the commitment of financial support from the State, IDFM will be obliged to suspend all or part of its payments to public groups RATP and SNCF from the end of September 2021“, she threatens.





A scenario that had already been repeated in the summer of 2020, in the midst of a health crisis. No response fromstate, the region Ile-de-France officially acted cease of payment Wednesday 8 July 2020. Valerie Pécresse put his threats into action, and officially announced that they would temporarily stop paying the RATP and the SNCF, who were henceforth in his words “use their cash“in order to ensure the circulation of public transport.

A few weeks earlier, the LR president of the Île-de-France region in charge of the management ofIDFM similarly alerted the State to the fact that “we will no longer pay operators from July 8 for lack of cash, quite simply” she underlined in a press conference call organized on Tuesday, June 23. She went on to say that “we have the cash to last a few weeks, the time for a solution to be found”. However, internally it was known that the company could no longer take over the operation of the network without state aid.

A necessary boost, as the losses recorded since the start of the period are significant. the Covid-19 has, on its own, deprived IDFM of 2.5 billion euros of revenue in 2020. It is the passenger revenue that is lacking in the Parisian authority, since it represents 38% of its losses, or 1.6 billion euros precisely. Valerie Pécresse recalls that “during the first phase of deconfinement, we continued to lose 80% of passenger revenues with the mandatory physical distancing that we were the only ones to apply in Europe”.

For her, “there aren’t many options other than a massive bailout plan” continues the elected LR. Also, she wonders about the means implemented by the government: “I find it hard to understand the government’s logic. Put 15 billion euros on aeronautics, 9 billion on carsShe also claims that she “don’t want words of love”, but only “proofs of love “. A French romance.