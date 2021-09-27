Two divers find priceless treasure dating back to the Roman Empire – Ouest-France evening edition

In the Spanish waters of the Mediterranean, two amateur freedivers have discovered one of the largest collections of Roman coins in Europe. An extraordinary find, which dates back to the end of August 2021, near the island of Portitxol. Other treasures could be found nearby.

(Map: Ouest-France)

Between Valencia and Alicante, in eastern Spain, two amateur freedivers took advantage of the end of summer to indulge in their favorite pleasure in the waters of the small island of Portitxol, on one of the most beautiful spots in the region. By chance, therefore, and quite simply, Luis Lens and César Gimeno discovered underwater what would prove to be one of the largest European collections of Roman coins. Initially, it was a shiny object that caught their attention. And on closer inspection, and after scraping off the thin layer that covered the object, they found a coin. Then two, then three, to finally spot eight, embedded in a rock crevice.

Real treasure

Last week, the University of Alicante confirmed that these two brothers-in-law had discovered a real treasure, reports CNN. Indeed, the professional archaeologists who went there then put together 45 additional pieces in the same place.

After careful analysis, it turns out that the two amateur divers have got their hands on authentic historical testimony. The perfectly preserved pieces have made it possible to determine that they dated from a period between the IVe and the beginning of the Ve century, because they bear the name of Roman emperors: three date from Valentinian Ier, seven of Valentinian II, 15 of Theodosius Ier, 17 of Arcadius, 10 of Honorius and an unidentified remnant.





Diving archaeologists also found three nails, probably copper, as well as lead remains that may have come from a deteriorated sea chest. Still, the value of these items is invaluable: “It is extremely precious, underlines Jaime Molina Vidal, professor of ancient history at the University of Alicante and head of the team of archaeologists. This is one of the largest sets of Roman gold coins found in Europe. “

The diving archaeologists will continue the excavation of the site in the coming weeks. (Photo: University of Alicante)

A piece of European history

“The coins were probably hidden by a wealthy local landowner, who wanted to protect some of his money from the barbarians, who were invading and pillaging the Western Roman Empire at the time,” complete the history teacher on the university website.

And to continue: “We are in the presence of a fantastic archaeological document of the moment when, in this case, the Alans arrived. ” The Alans, Suevi and Vandals invaded the region during the fall of the Western Empire, and “The political power of the Romans in the Iberian Peninsula ended in 409 AD. “

Hence the hypothesis of archaeologists that whoever hid the pieces probably died before being able to recover them. A treasure that would be 1,500 years old but “Remarkably preserved, rejoiced Molina Vidal, on the subject of the coins. It is as if they were made yesterday. “

Portitxol Bay is a well-known archaeological site where anchors, amphorae, ceramic remains and other artifacts have been found in the past. Professor Molina Vidal and his team plan to carry out further excavations on the site in the coming weeks thanks to the financial support of the Government of Valencia which has released an envelope of € 17,800.

Scientists want to survey the bay’s seabed to determine if there are any sunken ships nearby. If this were the case, other treasures from the past would undoubtedly be in the vicinity …