Two terrible news fall for the derby against ASSE

Held in check by FC Lorient this weekend (1-1), OL will be keen to restart their machine next Sunday against ASSE. However, the news is not completely reassuring on the side of the Gones one week before this first derby of the season.

OL: Two big packages already confirmed against ASSE

Already deprived of Moussa Dembélé, Tino Kadewere, Malo Gusto and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, the coach of Olympique Lyonnais will have to deal with other major absences for the next matches of his team. Indeed, affected during the match of the 8th day of Ligue 1 against FC Lorient, Saturday at Groupama Stadium, Jason Denayer and Islam Slimani should not participate in the second day of the Europa League against Brondby, Thursday, as well as the derby against AS Saint-Étienne, Sunday.

As a reminder, the Dutch central defender was out in the first period against the Merlus, while the 33-year-old Algerian striker also left the field at the end of the match for the same reason. The two men suffer from muscle problems and will therefore not be able to be present for the next two games of OL. According to daily information The team, the two proteges of Peter Bosz should not return to competition until after the international break that will follow the duel at Geoffroy-Guichard on October 3. However, the situation is less serious for Jerome Boateng.





More hope for Jérôme Boateng

“I said it two weeks ago, I was afraid of injuries, because we are the only club in France to have only two days of rest between each match, and that’s it …”, pestered Peter Bosz at a press conference after the draw of Olympique Lyonnais against FC Lorient. However, The team announces that Jérôme Boateng’s state of health is less alarming than Denayer and Slimani. According to the sports newspaper, the former central defender of Bayern Munich suffers from a sprain that does not seem too serious. The 33-year-old German international, unlike his two teammates, could therefore quickly return to the collective of Peter Bosz.