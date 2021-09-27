UEFA drop proceedings against Super League clubs

UEFA has officially announced the abandonment of its disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs behind the Super League project, Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus.

There will be no sanction against the slingers. Under pressure after a Spanish court ruling, UEFA decided to declare its disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs behind the Super League project, Real Madrid and Barça “null and void” and Juventus. They are therefore no longer at risk at present, at least until the Court of Justice of the European Union examines the case.

UEFA added in a statement that the other nine clubs which had signed up to the Super League (Atlético de Madrid, Inter, AC Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham), before quickly backing down in the face of popular protest, they are no longer concerned by the indemnities they had to pay.

These nine clubs were to leave 5% of their endowment over the season to UEFA and jointly pay the sum of 15 million euros to show their “good will”. They will therefore have nothing to pay.





UEFA intends to continue to “defend its interests”

Last week, a Spanish judge gave UEFA five days to confirm that it will comply with the Madrid court ruling and not punish the teams for their involvement in the Super League. The case was also notified by the Madrid judge to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. If European justice proves him right, not for several months, UEFA will then be able to reopen disciplinary proceedings.

“UEFA will continue to take all the necessary measures, in strict compliance with national and European law, in order to defend its interests and those of all football stakeholders,” said the organization on Monday evening, after having cashed in this serious blow. Five months after the earthquake caused by the announcement of the creation of the Super League by the 12 rebel clubs, European football has failed to quickly and firmly close the case.

Juve, whose president Andrea Agnelli skillfully recalled, a few hours earlier this Monday, his attachment to this future in a closed league, Barça, with its finances in the red, and Real Madrid, with its dreams of greatness, can continue to push for a revolution of the elite of European football. While participating fully and safely in the Champions League.