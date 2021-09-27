UEFA drops lawsuits against Barca, Juventus and Real Madrid

UEFA has just announced this Monday evening that it is canceling the proceedings against Juventus Turin, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The three European clubs were under investigation for trying to found the Super League, while the nine other clubs in favor of the project decided to withdraw only hours later. For their part, the three clubs had argued in court that UEFA’s attempt to punish them for creating another league was contrary to European competition law. The disciplinary proceedings had already been suspended, at the request of the Commercial Court of Madrid, but are now definitively closed.





“Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid, in the case relating to the violation of UEFA’s legal framework with the Super League, the UEFA Appeals Body has today declared the procedure void, as if the procedure had never been opened (…) UEFA understands why the disciplinary procedure is declared void ”, specifies the press release from the European body. The member clubs of the Super League will therefore not be sanctioned.