UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – Why the electricity bill is soaring in France (and everywhere in Europe)

Not only is France self-sufficient in electricity, but in addition, it is 93% carbon-free. But our country is in fact suffering the consequences of the European pricing mechanism based on the prices of coal and gas and on the prices per tonne of CO2.

Why is the French consumer experiencing a significant increase in his electricity bills when our country does not import this energy thanks to its nuclear power plants?

Why is France, like all European countries, suffering from this surge in electricity prices (doubling since January) when we are self-sufficient and produce 93% carbon-free electricity? Blame it on a European pricing mechanism which frankly puts the final consumer at a disadvantage, whether private or business.

• Is the mechanism “obsolete”?

“The single European electricity market does not work, it is aberrant”, estimates the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, affirming to wish to discuss this Monday with his European counterparts of the revision of a system according to him “obsolete” .

“We must thoroughly review the functioning of the single electricity market: the French pay the bill in a way that is incomprehensible to them and totally inefficient from an economic point of view,” said the minister on Public Senate.

• How is the price of electricity determined?

The prices of electricity on the wholesale market follow those of raw materials. They are therefore aligned with the surge in gas prices, which today provides 20% of the European Union’s electricity production, but also with the increase in the price per tonne of CO2 on the European carbon market, which has doubled since the start of the year to reach 100 euros per tonne.

As a large part of the electricity in the European Union of 27 is produced with fossil fuels (almost 20% with gas and 13% with coal), any increase in the prices of gas, coal and fuel CO2, is reflected mechanically on the cost of electricity production.

As electricity cannot be stored, its price is determined in Europe by the costs of the last activated power station called up to ensure the balance between supply and demand and therefore most of the time a thermal power station that operates on coal or gas.





• A French paradox?

“And so this is the paradox that we are experiencing: France has a completely carbon-free energy mix and, however, the European market price is determined by this plant and to which we must add the price of CO2”, explained on BFM Business, Nicolas de Warren, President of the Union of Energy User Industries (UNIDEN) evoking a real time bomb.

What create ubiquitous situations. “For the 2022 delivery, the market prices of electricity are higher in France than in Poland, one of the most carbon-intensive electricity in Europe, that’s a shame,” notes Frank Roubanovitch, president of the ‘association of large French industrial and tertiary consumers of electricity and gas (CLEEE) cited by The cross.

• What room for maneuver to contain these increases?

The French government’s desire to reform the European pricing mechanism will inevitably take time. But there is an emergency.

The government can act on another lever, that of VAT for example. The current rate is 5.5% on the subscription and 20% on the proportional part. A reduction in this tax (as in Spain) could be quickly implemented, especially since the European Commission says it is open to examining this type of tool.

Another avenue, requested in particular by the association UFC-Que Choisir ?, increase the ceiling for the volume of EDF nuclear electricity sold cheaply to alternative operators. This mechanism called Arenh (for “regulated access to historic nuclear electricity”) sets at 30% the volume of nuclear electricity that EDF must sell.

Problem, an increase in the ceiling is conditional on an increase in the price paid by the alternatives. An increase in this ceiling would therefore be counterbalanced in the medium term “by an undoubtedly irreversible and unjustified increase in the price of nuclear power” and “it would then be a question of a fooled market for the consumer”, as explained by the CLCV, the association for the defense of consumers and users. The government is ruling out this option for the moment.