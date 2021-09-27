Unemployment fell 1.4% in August

In total, the number of Category A job seekers stood at 3.545 million in August.

According to figures published Monday, the number of people without activity (category A) fell again in August (excluding Mayotte), falling by 1.4% compared to July, with 3.545 million people registered. Compared with August 2020, the number of these category A job seekers fell by 8.5%, indicates the statistics directorate of the Ministry of Labor (Dares).

Month after month, it is getting closer to its pre-crisis level, only being higher than 60,800, or 1.7% compared to February 2020. In June, the number of category A job seekers had fallen. from 60,100.

Including those registered in reduced activity (categories B and C), the number of job seekers recorded in August a decrease of 0.7% (-43,500 registered) and 3.6% over one year. Nevertheless, at 5.883 million people, it is still 207,900 higher than in February 2020, or 3.7%. The month of August was thus marked by a slight increase of 0.3% of job seekers in categories B and C, coming from transfers of category A.

Category D, which notably includes job seekers in training, increased by 4.8%, or 21,100 people.

The Dares does not comment on the monthly data, which is too volatile, favoring quarterly developments. The figures for the third quarter will be known at the end of October.