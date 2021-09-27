United States: at least 3 dead in train derailment

ACCIDENT – In the United States, a train derailment in Montana left at least 3 dead and around 50 injured among passengers and crew.

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a train derailment in the U.S. state of Montana on Saturday, Amtrak railway company said. Eight of the train’s ten cars derailed around 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, a small town near the border with Canada in northern Montana, the company said. She said about 141 passengers and 16 crew members were on board the train that connects Seattle to Chicago.

At least 50 injured

“We are deeply saddened to learn that local authorities are now confirming the deaths of three people as a result of this accident.”, the company said, also reporting “several wounded” among the approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board. Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Amanda Frickel told the New York Times than “more than 50 people were injured”. “All the people alive were taken from the carcass” from the train, she added.

Video footage posted to social media and disseminated by local media showed people waiting near the tracks, luggage strewn beside them, looking at wagons with at least one overturned on its side.

An open investigation

“Amtrak is working with local authorities to transport injured people to medical attention and to safely evacuate all others at the scene.”, indicates the press release. The company also activated a response team and “sends emergency personnel and Amtrak leaders to the scene to help our passengers, employees and their families meet their needs.”, she adds. The causes of the accident were not clear at first. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a federal agency, announced on Twitter that it had opened an investigation.

The increasingly dilapidated American rail network

The Empire Builder, the train’s name, travels between Chicago-St. Paul / Minneapolis-Spokane-Portland / Seattle, according to the Amtrak website, and offers passengers a chance to “to experience the wild splendor of the American West”. “Traveling daily between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest Coast along major stretches of the Lewis and Clark Trail, the mighty Empire Builder will take you on an extraordinary adventure in the footsteps of pioneers in this majestic wilderness.”, adds the site. The US rail network suffers from chronic underfunding and fatal accidents occur regularly. In February 2018, two people were killed and 70 injured in a collision between two trains, one carrying 147 people and the other freight, in South Carolina (southeast). This collision occurred a few days after an accident between a train in which Republican elected officials were traveling and a truck in Virginia (south-east), which left one dead and six injured. In December 2017, three people were killed in a derailment in Northwestern Washington State, which tipped several cars off a bridge over a highway.

