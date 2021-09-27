More

    Vaimalama Chaves in tears: the ex-Miss France attacked by minors in Paris

    Entertainment


    the essential
    Miss France 2019, the Polynesian Vaimalama Chaves, was attacked by a gang of minors in Paris. She was able to film her attackers and confided in her Instagram account. The ex-miss filed a complaint.

    “I am angry. I feel so weak and helpless!” It is with a serious and tearful face that Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, spoke in a video on Instagram to tell of the assault she suffered in Paris a few days ago. The video, published as a story, is no longer visible to this day.

    She says she was targeted by fifteen young people, “a gang of less than 18 years”, in a district of the capital. His attackers threw stones at him. “I didn’t just have stones, they tried to steal my cell phone. They had fun throwing me more when I left. They surrounded me when I tried to call 17”, says the 26-year-old miss, now a candidate in “Dance with the stars”. She had the reflex to film part of the scene.


    Shocked by her aggression, Vaimalama Chaves is indignant at this gratuitous violence. “Why should we be silent? Why should we suffer? I’m disappointed that I don’t know what to do (…) I’m really angry. I feel so weak and helpless!”

    Instagram Vaimalama Chaves

    Instagram Vaimalama Chaves

    The Miss from Polynesia regrets this gratuitous violence that she has not known on her island. “Polynesia taught me gentleness and kindness but here, all my achievements have no place, in Paris. There is no respect. Tolerance either”.

    The day after his attack, Vaimalama Chaves took part in the 10 km de Paris, this Sunday. She finished the race in 1 hour and 3 minutes. She will participate in the third issue of “Dance with the stars” next Friday.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFor the French Days, Amazon breaks the price of the SanDisk Ultra Fair 256 GB USB 3.0 key
    Next articleIn Afghanistan, residents of Kabul reduced to selling their essentials in the market

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC