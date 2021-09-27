Valbuena denounces “a lack of respect” with Mandanda

Present in “Rothen ignites”, this Monday evening on RMC, Mathieu Valbuena defended his former teammate Steve Mandanda, left on the OM bench in recent weeks for the benefit of the Spaniard Pau Lopez.

In fourteen seasons in the OM jersey, rarely Steve Mandanda (36) has seemed as touched as he is now. The Olympian goalkeeper with nearly 600 appearances in the sky and white jersey, still indisputable holder last season, saw the arrival this summer of the Spaniard Pau Lopez (26) in the Marseille squad. A competitor who clearly stole his place in goal, since the “Fenomeno” has just spent the last five games glued to the substitutes’ bench, after starting the first three.

A treatment difficult to accept for the person concerned, who does not hide his spleen, but also for Mathieu Valbuena. Present this Monday evening in Rothen ignites, on RMC, the former attacking midfielder of OM defended his former teammate.





“I don’t see this goalie better than Steve Mandanda”

“It’s a lack of respect, what we do to Steve Mandanda, he tackled. He has a history with Olympique de Marseille. I want us to prepare for the future, that we puts someone in his paws, but at some point when you watch Lopez’s early games, I don’t see this goalie better than Steve Mandanda. “

For Valbuena, Jorge Sampaoli’s dice would therefore be loaded. “If someone comes to annoy Steve Mandanda, he has to show his superiority, he continues.

Asked again on this subject last week at a press conference, the Marseille coach had yet assumed his choice. “I don’t want to be political correct so I don’t know (who is number 1), he explained. We tested Lopez to see how he fits with the group and in the system. . The goalkeeper is the one with the most time to pass. Maybe we will put a goalie per competition. I know Steve is a club idol, and he has to fight today. The comparison between the two are also linked to the results because it changes the reasoning. You have to choose the best for each match, although I know that it can cause controversy because of Mandanda’s history. “