Valbuena does not understand Deschamps’ behavior with Giroud

In “Rothen ignites”, this Monday on RMC, Mathieu Valbuena mentioned the recent non-summons of Olivier Giroud in the France team. Beyond the choice of Didier Deschamps, the former international does not understand why the coach did not take his phone to discuss with the center forward.

“It surprised me a bit, especially the fact that I hadn’t been informed beforehand. But that’s how it is, we have to move forward and we will see what the future holds.” Not summoned by Didier Deschamps to the French team during the international break in September, Olivier Giroud did not hide his surprise in an interview broadcast on Sunday by Téléfoot. And this Monday, the AC Milan striker received the support of Mathieu Valbuena.

Present in “Rothen ignites”, on RMC, the former attacking midfielder of the Blues regretted the treatment inflicted on a scoring player in the selection.

>>> Rothen’s podcasts catch fire





“Giroud, it’s not just anyone”

“Olivier Giroud is part of the history of the France team, he has more than 100 selections, he is the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues, recalls Valbuena. You have to show him a lot more respect. Do you like it or You don’t like Giroud, I can respect everyone’s opinion. Whether you prefer Anthony Martial to Giroud, that respects itself. That you prefer Karim Benzema to Giroud, that respects itself. But at a given moment, you are anyway I had to call him to tell him why you didn’t select him. Olivier Giroud, it’s not just anyone. He was world champion, he was very efficient. He was a warrior for the team of France.”

This is why Deschamps, according to Valbuena, could have put the forms there. “I can not understand how we can behave in this way, tackles the player of Olympiacos. Didier Deschamps, he is the boss of the France team as they say, he is the coach. takes him 5 minutes, 10 minutes max to call him and tell him (…) Olivier Giroud, he does not have the same past as Anthony Martial, he does not have the same background as Wissam Ben Yedder, With all the respect I have for these players. And you have to respect him for that. Whether you call him or you don’t call him, it’s your decision as a coach, but at least you call him. is why I do not understand. “