Véronique Genest criticizes the attacks against Eric Zemmour: “We want to take him down”

Véronique Genest is not afraid to say out loud what she thinks. The actress spoke on many current topics, in an interview with Jordan De Luxe and available from Tuesday, September 28 on TeleStar Play. The former interpreter of Julie Lescaut notably mentioned the potential candidacy of Eric Zemmour in the next presidential election.

In an excerpt unveiled by Jean-Marc Morandini’s blog, Véronique Genest points to the attacks against the polemicist, and in particular the front page of Paris-Match about an alleged relationship with her advisor Sarah Knafo. For the actress, these revelations have only one goal: “It doesn’t surprise me, we want to take it down! Maybe he’s scary! If tomorrow he has a program that suits me I can vote for him. But I don’t want to vote just for someone who opens their mouths, I need someone who has a real agenda“, she launches. Véronique Genest also evokes the controversy of the first names” French “, one of the spearheads of Eric Zemmour.





“I can understand what he means with the first names. But it is a speech that does not resonate in my ears. On the other hand, it is true that it would be easier for people to integrate if they had a first name that goes everywhere! There are a lot of people who have understood it who do it“, she explains.

Aurélien Gaucher