Véronique Genest in financial difficulty? “I have my husband’s ex-wife in charge”

In the program “L’instant de Luxe” to be found exclusively on the Télé Star Play platform, the actress Véronique Genest confided in her financial difficulties since she was responsible for the ex-wife of her husband, Meyer Bokobza.

Is Véronique Genest in financial difficulty? This is what she suggested … In the program “L’instant de Luxe” only broadcast on the Télé Star Play platform, the actress explained that in addition to her relatives, she also had to take charge of her husband’s ex-wife, Meyer Bokobza. A support which does not therefore facilitate his daily life, quite the contrary. “I have my mother in charge in an EPHAD, I have the ex-wife of my husband in charge … We maintain people and it’s not the kind of the next day that we stop.” explained Véronique Genest. According to her, her husband’s ex-wife “is at the RSA”. “How can we do it? Where does she live? It’s complicated.“she added.

If the interpreter of Julie lescaut struggles to make ends meet it’s also because she has “huge” daily loads. “We have enormous daily expenses. That’s life. I won’t take myself. If I have these expenses, it is because I can have them. I need a lot to live” she clarified. While host Jordan tried to find out if she needed 10,000 euros per month to live, Véronique Genest only said: “I need a lot. I’m not going to tell you a number.” In order not to spend astronomical sums, the actress does not allow herself a lot of pleasures: “I’m not a spendthrift. I hardly ever go out to a restaurant. For two years I haven’t done anything. When I buy clothes it’s 30 euros.

Véronique Genest: “I am reaching the end of my reserve”

“I had a reservation but I’m coming to the end. After two years … I am not offered roles that excite me. I have done so many roles in my life that I do not want to to make small ones (…) I would like beautiful roles “ concluded Véronique Genest.

