    Very profitable, PELs before March 2011 in the sights of banks

    CONTRACT – The Housing Savings Plans (PEL) opened more than ten ago display an average interest rate of 4.5%. A very high yield today which would weigh on the “social equity” of the economy, according to the Banque de France.

    Should individuals who took out a Housing Savings Plan a few years ago expect their rate to be lowered? In any case, the Banque de France published a report in September in which it estimates that these savings accounts intended for the purchase of real estate opened before March 2011 have a “abnormally high yield”, on average 4.5%.

    In this report, the financial institution considers that these “rates almost guaranteed for life in the current state of the law weigh on the good financing of the French economy and on social equity”. As a benchmark, current PELs cap at 1% yield and become savings accounts after 15 years of opening. The Banque de France is therefore making a proposal to the government: lower the rate on old PELs to the current rate. In short, changing the starting contract for a little over 3 million savers.

    The cost to banks at the heart of the problem

    Nicolle Péron, holder of an ELP fears that the rules will change: “The government is not happy that Australia is breaking its contract vis-à-vis the submarines. Me, I’m not happy if the government breaks my contract that I had made for my housing savings plan,” she explains, with a bitter smile, in the report at the top of the article. The latter opened its PEL in 1991 at a rate of 4.62%. Today, he earns him 646 euros per year. And tomorrow, if the rate rose to 1%, there would be a differential of 500 euros per year in his case.

    Thirty years ago, the home savings plan was the goose that laid the golden eggs. At the time, banks were already criticizing them for costing too much. A cost which is still the heart of the problem today. “The resources of the banks have diminished. When they lend money in real estate, they will offer rates at 1.5 to 1.8%. And therefore, it must make the difference between what they earn on the one hand (1.5 to 1.8%) and what they have to pay out for the old PELs (more than 4%). banks “, explains Philippe Crevel, economist and director of the Cercle de l’Épargne.

    The government has the last word

    The Banque de France may wish for a drop in the interest rates of the old PELs, it does not have the power to impose it. The government has the last word. A reform that would risk being coldly received by the French and probably rejected by the Constitutional Council.

    Note that currently to open a PEL, a minimum amount of 225 euros is required. A minimum payment of 540 euros must also be made there annually. More than 12 million PELs were recorded in France as of December 31, 2020.

