Video games: French production is increasing

Public aid plays an important role in financing creation projects.

The production of French video game creation studios is increasing, with 1,350 games in production in 2021, or 16% more than in 2020, according to the 2021 video game barometer published on Monday by the national video game union (SNJV ). The sector also continues to recruit, with 480 to 650 recruitments in 2020 in creation studios, and 580 to 800 in companies in the sector in general (including in particular service providers and technology suppliers).

The share of self-financing in creation projects for its part continues to decrease, according to the barometer, to 48.1% against 50% in the previous barometer and 55.4% in 2018. On the other hand, the share of bank financing is increasing (at 8%, against 5% in the previous barometer), as well as the contribution of publishers (15.5%).





“The decline in self-financing is not a bad thing“, Told AFP Julien Villedieu, the general delegate of the national union of video games (SNJV). “Publishers in particular are once again becoming important players in the creation of video games“By participating in the financing of their development, and they are often”the key to successIn terms of marketing and distribution, he said. Likewise, the rise in bank financing means “a newfound confidenceIn the activity of the studios, he said.

According to the barometer, just over half of the studios now indicate that they do not market their games themselves, but go through a publisher. Public aid continues to play an important role in financing creation projects. Regional aid, in full development, represents more than bank financing, with 9% of budgets allocated to production. The video game aid fund (FAJV, managed and financed by the National Center for Cinema and Animated Image) represents 6% of these budgets, and the video game tax credit 5%.

The feminization of the sector has progressed, with “strong growth»The share of women in the workforce at 22% against 19% in the last barometer. On the other hand, women represent only 11% of the staff of the directorates.