VIDEO. Véronique Genest: why does she need 10,000 euros a month?

She hasn’t stopped talking about her lately for his polemic comments against the Covid-19 vaccine.Véronique Genest has once again been talked about, but this time, it’s not about the coronavirus. Asked by Jordan Deluxe for Star TV, the actress was asked about how she was able to support herself, with this period of health crisis which was difficult for the actors. Fortunately for her, the one who embodied Julie Lescaut had savings aside!

Indeed, she said she was thrifty for many years : “I had a reserve but I am reaching the end of my reserve. It’s two years of life”, she says. But Véronique Genest is now having a hard time meeting her needs: “I have enormous expenses: I have my mother who is in nursing home, I have the ex-wife of my husband in charge. We maintain people”, she confides. Jordan Deluxe therefore wanted to know how much the actress needed each month to meet her needs : “How much do you need to live?” To which Véronique Genest answers: “A lot ?“Stung by his curiosity, the host launches an amount:” € 10,000? “,” A lot “, answers the actress.

Controversial remarks

The one who opposes the health pass therefore admits that she needs a large sum to be able to live. Words that will certainly make the Web react, she who was not very kind to the actress. In fact, on Tuesday, August 10, she made fun of pro-vaccines thanks to an image showing a scene from the Stupid dinner : “The population under 50 and in good health has no chance of dying from Covid-19, if this population gets vaccinated they can suffer side effects or even die unnecessarily, so you prefer vaccination or natural cure? “ asks Thierry Lhermitte. “The vaccination” respond “the con”, played by Jacques Villeret. A mockery that had been widely criticized.

