VIDEOS. Christine and The Queens cover “Fais comme l’oiseau” and “Freedom” in a new surprise EP

Christine and The Queens released a surprise EP this weekend, the first since La Vita Nuova released at the beginning of the year. Baptized Joseph, it is made up of two times: Do like the bird by Michel Fugain and Freedom by George Michael. These are two hits that have little to do with each other but each speak of the quest for freedom.

The singer Héloïse Letissier gave the scoop during the international concert Global Citizen which took place simultaneously in several points of the Globe, including the Champ-de-Mars in Paris, to mobilize around themes such as “climate change, vaccine equity and starvation“.

“Freedom’90” by George Michael

On the one hand, there is therefore Freedom ’90 by British singer George Michael, a groovy track with dance and gospel accents released in 1990 accompanied by a video clip by David Fincher that made a milestone. Most of the top models of the time appear there (Linda Evanlegista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford etc).



Saturday evening, September 25, Christine and the Queens delivered, at the end of her set of five live songs, a supercharged and very involved version on the microphone, which testified to her love for this title.



“Do like the Bird” by Michel Fugain

The other recovery, Do like the bird, is a song by Michel Fugain released in the early 70s with his collective the Big Bazar and based on a Brazilian melody.







Fugain’s words remain timeless. “But I’m tired of being cheated / By liberty merchants / And listening to moan / My mouth in the mirror, say / Do I have to show my teeth? / Do I have to give up? I don’t know, I don’t know anymore, I’m lost … “, said one of the verses before the chorus came back : “Do like the bird / It lives on pure air and fresh water, a bird / A little hunting and fishing, a bird / But nothing ever prevents it, the bird, from go higher“.

On Saturday night at the Global Citizen concert, Christine and The Queens kicked off their mini-set with this song, in a stripped-down chorus-focused version that convinced young people more than those over fifty familiar with the original.



The singer of Christine and The Queens is customary in the exercise of the recovery. In October 2021 she posted on Instagram (below) a piano-voice version of I’m on Fire (1984) by Bruce Springsteen, one of his favorite songs. In November 2020 she teamed up with Indochine to 3SEX, a modernized cover of their song 3rd sex (1985), reissuing the box for this huge 80s tube.