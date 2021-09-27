Vietnamese Vinfast wants to electrify Europe and North America with two SUVs

5
A newcomer to the automobile industry, Vietnamese Vinfast aims to conquer Europe and North America, no less. In the catalog, two electric SUVs designed by Pininfarina. Beyond vehicles, the brand relies on customer relations.
Good morning Vietnam! Director Barry Levinson won’t blame us for borrowing the title of his famous film to salute the arrival in Europe and North America of Vinfast, Vietnam’s leading car manufacturer. Calling itself a start-up, Vinfast (founded in 2017) is one of the many subsidiaries of Vingroup, a private conglomerate owned by multi-billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong. The manufacturer, which already manufactures internal combustion cars, buses and electric scooters, sold 30,000 vehicles in 2020.
A little flashback … In 2018, Vinfast made a remarkable first appearance at the Paris Motor Show, offering the services of footballer David Beckham and Miss Vietnam. Not sure that visitors noticed the two vehicles enthroned on its stand: a five-seater sedan (Lux A2.0) and a seven-seater SUV (Lux AS2.0). Whatever, the main thing was to talk about yourself. The brand will renew the experience in 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
After learning its ranges with partners BMW and General Motors, Vinfast now wants to run on its own axles. Rather than just playing at home, the manufacturer aims to be a spoiler in Europe, North America and Canada.
But the conquest of Europe passes above all through attractive vehicles. For this, Vinfast has partnered with the famous Italian design studio Pinifarina. Result, two SUVs: the VF e35 (4.75 m, segment D) and VF e36 (5.10 m, segment E), all 100% electric. It was therefore in Turin that Vinfast made an appointment with us.
Question line, the two vehicles display a design of classic SUV, except perhaps the two enormous running boards equipping the VF e35. The only distinctive sign is the “V” light signature on the front grille. Inside, the well-appointed cabin is luxurious without being bling-bling.
On the infotainment side, the dashboard incorporates a 15-inch (38.1 cm diagonal) touch screen in landscape position. On the other hand, the instrument cluster is replaced by a head-up system (head-display up in English). Yes, this is what we would have liked to have had on the Tesla.
Very little information has filtered out about the engine. We know that the maximum power will be 300 kW (410 hp) and that two battery capacities will be offered: one of 90 kWh, the other of 110 kWh, i.e. a range of more than 500 km. As for the charging speed, there too, no information, but it will be “Adapted to different markets”.
These two SUVs will be the first brand ambassadors launched in 2022 in Germany, the Netherlands and France, their three priority markets. Pre-orders will open in March 2022 via the web or in one of the showrooms of the brand. Prices are expected to be competitive in their respective segments.
Note that Vinfast is already producing a first electric SUV, the VF e34, dedicated to the local market and sold at € 24,440. In three months, 25,000 copies of this model were ordered. But beyond the sale of cars, Vinfast wishes to focus on customer relations,“Brand DNA” according to Jean-Christophe Mercier, the Mr. After-sales service. The latter would like to set up, like airports, lounges or private lounges in concessions for customers. Also envisaged are a valet service for ferrying cars and sending home convenience stores.
A $ 4.5 billion production plant
With the objective of this world conquest, Vinfast has offered for 4.5 billion dollars a production plant of 335 ha located in the economic zone of Dinh Vu, in Haiphong near the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.
This factory has a production capacity of 250,000 cars (electric and thermal) per year, as well as 500,000 electric scooters. The complex will also house R&D, a training center and an area reserved for equipment manufacturers. A battery manufacturing plant is also planned in collaboration with Gotion High Tech, Prologium and StoreDot, each with its own specialty in battery chemistry (LFP, solid batteries, charging speed, etc.). Indeed, Vinfast does not wish to depend on a single type of battery.
A cosmopolitan staff
To internationalize the brand, Vingroup hired Michaël Lohscheller, former CEO of Opel who becomes CEO of Vinfast. The European subsidiary is managed for its part by Bich Tran who cut his teeth at Toyota and Thales in Vietnam. As for the staff, heterogeneous, it includes among others two French: Thomas Chrétien, former Mr. Electric at Nissan, and Jean-Christophe Mercier, also a former Nissan who started his career at Peugeot. Note also the presence of two former executives from Tesla, but “not only” since other manufacturers are also represented (Toyota and BMW, for example).
Like MG Motors, Aiways, NIO, Fisker, Lucid, Togg, Vinfast is one of these newcomers who, without complex, want to shake up the traditional automobile market by following in Tesla’s footsteps. The bet is risky, but Vinfast remains “confident”, according to its CEO Bich Tran for whom the “High-end quality and competitive prices” will be the main assets of the young brand.