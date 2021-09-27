Vietnamese Vinfast wants to electrify Europe and North America with two SUVs

5

A newcomer to the automobile industry, Vietnamese Vinfast aims to conquer Europe and North America, no less. In the catalog, two electric SUVs designed by Pininfarina. Beyond vehicles, the brand relies on customer relations.

The VF e35 is the first of two electric SUVs marketed in France by the young brand Vinfast. @ Vinfast

Good morning Vietnam! Director Barry Levinson won’t blame us for borrowing the title of his famous film to salute the arrival in Europe and North America of Vinfast, Vietnam’s leading car manufacturer. Calling itself a start-up, Vinfast (founded in 2017) is one of the many subsidiaries of Vingroup, a private conglomerate owned by multi-billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong. The manufacturer, which already manufactures internal combustion cars, buses and electric scooters, sold 30,000 vehicles in 2020. A little flashback … In 2018, Vinfast made a remarkable first appearance at the Paris Motor Show, offering the services of footballer David Beckham and Miss Vietnam. Not sure that visitors noticed the two vehicles enthroned on its stand: a five-seater sedan (Lux A2.0) and a seven-seater SUV (Lux AS2.0). Whatever, the main thing was to talk about yourself. The brand will renew the experience in 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. After learning its ranges with partners BMW and General Motors, Vinfast now wants to run on its own axles. Rather than just playing at home, the manufacturer aims to be a spoiler in Europe, North America and Canada. But the conquest of Europe passes above all through attractive vehicles. For this, Vinfast has partnered with the famous Italian design studio Pinifarina. Result, two SUVs: the VF e35 (4.75 m, segment D) and VF e36 (5.10 m, segment E), all 100% electric. It was therefore in Turin that Vinfast made an appointment with us.

The VF e35 presents classic lines already seen on other SUVs. The front part looks like a certain Renault SUV. @Vinfast The VF e36 is an E-segment SUV that can accommodate up to 7 people. @Vinfast

Question line, the two vehicles display a design of classic SUV, except perhaps the two enormous running boards equipping the VF e35. The only distinctive sign is the “V” light signature on the front grille. Inside, the well-appointed cabin is luxurious without being bling-bling. On the infotainment side, the dashboard incorporates a 15-inch (38.1 cm diagonal) touch screen in landscape position. On the other hand, the instrument cluster is replaced by a head-up system (head-display up in English). Yes, this is what we would have liked to have had on the Tesla. Very little information has filtered out about the engine. We know that the maximum power will be 300 kW (410 hp) and that two battery capacities will be offered: one of 90 kWh, the other of 110 kWh, i.e. a range of more than 500 km. As for the charging speed, there too, no information, but it will be “Adapted to different markets”. These two SUVs will be the first brand ambassadors launched in 2022 in Germany, the Netherlands and France, their three priority markets. Pre-orders will open in March 2022 via the web or in one of the showrooms of the brand. Prices are expected to be competitive in their respective segments.





… also on the rear lights.



The V of Vinfast is found in the signature on the front but … enlarge

Note that Vinfast is already producing a first electric SUV, the VF e34, dedicated to the local market and sold at € 24,440. In three months, 25,000 copies of this model were ordered. But beyond the sale of cars, Vinfast wishes to focus on customer relations,“Brand DNA” according to Jean-Christophe Mercier, the Mr. After-sales service. The latter would like to set up, like airports, lounges or private lounges in concessions for customers. Also envisaged are a valet service for ferrying cars and sending home convenience stores. A $ 4.5 billion production plant With the objective of this world conquest, Vinfast has offered for 4.5 billion dollars a production plant of 335 ha located in the economic zone of Dinh Vu, in Haiphong near the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Covering an area of ​​335 ha, the Vinfast plant will have cost a whopping $ 4.5 billion. @ Vinfast

This factory has a production capacity of 250,000 cars (electric and thermal) per year, as well as 500,000 electric scooters. The complex will also house R&D, a training center and an area reserved for equipment manufacturers. A battery manufacturing plant is also planned in collaboration with Gotion High Tech, Prologium and StoreDot, each with its own specialty in battery chemistry (LFP, solid batteries, charging speed, etc.). Indeed, Vinfast does not wish to depend on a single type of battery.

The Vinfast plant will be 90% robotic and capable of producing up to 250,000 cars and 500,000 electric scooters per year. @ Vinfast