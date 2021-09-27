Vincent le Provençal (Love is in the meadow): Karine Le Marchand was reluctant to participate

Vincent the Provençal is one of the participants of Love is in the meadow 2021. The charming forty-something trainer of horses “in freedom” in Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur and is one of the best in his field. It also organizes equestrian shows throughout France and in Europe. Some Mondays, viewers of M6 can follow his adventures in season 16. But he almost never participated as he confided in an interview for TV Mag.

For eleven years, Vincent was with a woman he married and had two children, now aged 3 and 8. But the couple divorced and for a year and a half, they have been a heart to take. So he made the decision to turn to the dating program in the hope of finding a woman who matches him. “I liked this program, I found that there was an enhancement of agricultural activities and especially great stories. I thought to myself that maybe it could allow me more to target someone who corresponds to my life because, until then, I took the wrong wagon“, he confided to our colleagues.





If Vincent le Provençal was sure of his choice, Karine Le Marchand didn’t really take a liking to his participation. “She was reluctant to participate in the show. She said I was pretty good looking and didn’t need them to find someone. I’m not saying the opposite either, I could have found without the program but it allowed me to have a different approach and to meet perhaps more the right people.“, he said. His candidacy was nevertheless accepted and since then, the 53-year-old presenter has changed her mind about her. The two have become close and he knows he can count on her when needed. He therefore insisted on ensuring that she was not a diva as suggested in an article in Public recently. “He is a very considerate person, always good advice, kind. I love it“, he declared. What, for sure, touch Karine Le Marchand.

Let’s hope for Vincent that in addition to having found a friend in the person of Karine Le Marchand, he has found love in the arms of Natacha or Hafsa.