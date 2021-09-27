Vincente Constance Newton nicknamed Olanice, the dean of Marigot shot s

The dean of Marigot is deceased. Vincente Constante Newton nicknamed Olanice passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the age of 110. A whole part of the history of the North Atlantic is going away.

Daniel Betis

updated September 25, 2021 at 4:55 p.m.



Born September 10, 1911, in the Grand Dégras district in the town of Marigot, Vincente Constance Newton, whom the population of the North Atlantic and elsewhere nicknamed Olanice, said “goodbye to life.

A sparkling childhood, full of life

Coming from a family of twelve children, five girls and seven boys, Olanice was the seventh.

She grew up in an agricultural environment and experienced the country life cradled by the song of birds, the cries of animals, the harvest of the cane and the cutting of the banana.

Vincente Constance Newton was a leader. A young girl who was not afraid of anything. At the age of sixteen, she followed on foot from Marigot to Basse-Pointe her brother Sévère who worked for Mr. René Crassous, at the distillery, at Height Bourdon.

It was necessary to be strong to take such an initiative, because the means of locomotion were not developed and the road through the fields was perilous.







Vincente Constance Newton with Julie Thobor-Gros Désirs

© DR / Family

Julie Thobor-Gros-Désirs tells

She was an extraordinary woman and a living memory. She has fond memories of this past, of this brother who always made sure to leave her a “small change” before going up each week to Marigot. Olanice, exuded an irresistible charm. It was the first centenary of the family. His father Roland, almost reached this beautiful age. He died at the age of 99. “ Julie Thobor-Gros-Désirs, great-niece

From water carrier in the factory to childcare

Vincente Constance Newton, or if you prefer Olanice, started her professional career at a very young age. She knows the intense life of sugar production units.

She works in Sainte Marie as a water carrier at the plant for Mr. Pierre Gravier. It was water carried in buckets resting on the shoulder or on the head to supply the plant for its needs.

Olanice has worked in several professions. His big heart, his gentleness and his sense of education do not leave indifferent the Dormoy family who live in the town of the far North, Basse-Pointe.

With her friend-sister, Naomie, they are hired to look after the children, take care of the household and run a shop.

Woman of character, Olanice and Naomi become business leaders

On the death of Mr. Dormoy, Olanice and Naomi take over the store in management in the commune of Basse-Pointe. For several years, they keep trade, combining economy and social.

Some pointois remember the good old notebooks of the time which made it possible to buy and provide for the needs of the children by paying later.

After several years and on the death of Naomi, Olanice left the commune of Basse-Pointe to return to his native commune of Marigot.

It’s time to retire. She reunites with her two sisters Iranise and Fanotte. They remain inseparable and accomplices, the marigotans nickname them the three musketeers.







Vincente Constance Newton

© DR / Family



Olanice woman of heart, loving children

If she didn’t have one, she raised two. Arlette, her niece whom she took in hand at the age of fourteen, following the death of her mother and Roger Rapinier, (the child of one of her nieces) recovered at the age of two.

She took care of Roger and fully ensured his education, school and catechism.







Roger Rapinier adopted son of Vincente Constance Newton

•



© DR / family

She often repeated

“I raised Roger like my son, I taught him everything from the first to the last .. I am proud”. Vincente Constance Newton nicknamed Olanice

Her challenge of the successful believer

Placed in 2016, at the age of 105, in the residence for dependent elderly people, “les Gliricidias du François,” the family and elected members of the CCAS went every year to this establishment to celebrate its birthday.

In 2019, she realized her dream of celebrating her 108 years at her home in the Dégras district in Marigot.









© DR / family

Olanice the dean of Marigot, very religious, had declared, during the religious ceremony celebrated by Father Gaétan Present, at the time of the blessing

“Thank you, my God, for giving me the strength to turn 110 years old. “ Statement by Olanice, 2 years ago

The great lady who loved family reunions, and telling memories, the dean who gave with humor the secret of her longevity waited a few days after her 110th birthday to slip away.

Today, she leaves a great void, certainly within her family and those close to her, but above all within the entire city which was proud of its dean. It is a whole part of the history of MARIGOT which is going away. The Mayor, his municipal council and the associated staff extend their sincere condolences to the whole family. Joseph Péraste, Mayor of Marigot

His funeral will take place on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Saint-Pierre et Paul de Marigot church, after a presentation of the body at Yoldi funeral home at 8 a.m.