Voeckler tells the story of his photo in swimming trunks with Alaphilippe

The coach of the France team Thomas Voeckler returned to Le Parisien on a photo of him in a swimsuit when welcoming the future world champion, Julian Alaphilippe.

After Stan Wawrinka’s shorts at Roland Garros, Thomas Voeckler’s boxer shorts in Flanders. The coach of the France cycling team was seen in light clothing this week, when he greeted the future world champion Julian Alaphilippe in Wavre, as published by The team in its edition of this Friday.

“I wanted to make people believe that I was coming as a tourist”

An explosive look on which the main concerned returned after the second consecutive world title of his rider. “The photo in swimming trunks, it was calculated !, he amused himself with the Parisian. I wanted to make it look like I was coming as a tourist. We put the jersey back into play, that doesn’t mean we didn’t want to win… Well, it’s true that we defended it a bit anyway… “





A little earlier, Thomas Voeckler had explained more seriously how he managed to win the rainbow jersey again. “It’s been 11 months since I knew how we were going to run,” assured the former yellow jersey of the Tour, before recounting having had an exchange with Julian Alaphilippe this summer on the tactics to adopt.

This Sunday, the reigning world champion escaped for the umpteenth time from the group of favorites 17 kilometers from the finish, even if the initial instructions were to respond only to the offensives of his competitors. But his last acceleration was sharp enough that his rivals couldn’t see him until the finish line, where he got a new rainbow jersey. Monumental!