Volcanic eruption in La Palma – During a lull, a drone flies over the volcano on Monday, should we expect another even more explosive awakening?

Volcanic activity in La Palma seems to have slowed down since Monday morning. For three hours, it expelled neither lava, nor ash or smoke. A real lull or should we expect an even more explosive awakening?

After an almost total absence of smoke, lava or expelled ash observed this Monday morning, around 10 a.m., the Cumbre Vieja volcano roared again before taking another break. It has resumed its (normal) activity and a plume of black smoke now rises from the crater.

These alternate phases prove only one thing, and that is that there is a lot of uncertainty about the geological and dynamic consequences of the volcano, whether it is a momentary pause or more lasting. With the risk that the volcano however resumes an even stronger seismic activity.

On images taken by a drone this Monday morning, we can discover the impressive crater of the new volcano a little better.

The situation changes “from minute to minute” and “black smoke comes out again“from the crater, report specialists on the spot.

According to experts, this succession of phases should be taken with caution because temporary stops are relatively “common” in this type of eruption. Scientists believe it is too early to assess the new situation.

“In an active process like this, short stops cannot be interpreted too quickly. If he had been at a standstill for a week, it would be something else“, explains Nemesio Pérez, scientific coordinator of the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands. According to him, it is difficult to know what this sawtooth activity means.”Stops are common in these processes“, he emphasizes.





“A scientific committee is due to meet this Monday to take stock of the situation and analyze the models to better assess it.“, the volcanologist told RTVE.es.

In these eight days of eruption, other cyclical episodes have already been recorded, alternating very explosive moments with others of relative calm.