Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The activity of the volcano stopped for a few minutes, live images

Emergency services in the Canary Islands on early Monday ordered residents of an area on the east coast of the Spanish island of La Palma to self-confine, as lava gushing from the erupting volcano Cumbre Vieja nears the sea, fearing the effects of the gases produced. at the same time, the volcano has been on hiatus since 10 a.m. on Monday.

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja de la Palma volcano has been at a standstill for a few minutes, as RTVE has learned.

La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting for more than eight days, entered a much calmer phase on Monday morning.

Observers on site testify to the cessation of activity of the volcano for a few minutes. This period of lull comes as authorities expect lava to reach the sea in the next few hours.

It remains to be seen why the volcano entered this new phase.





The ash falls began to affect the municipalities on the east coast of the island.

La lava avanza por la colada norte a unos 100 metros por hora, mientras que por la colada sur lo hace a unos 30 metros por hora y se sigue aproximando al mar https://t.co/taDiZTMh18 – RTVE (@rtve) September 27, 2021

The lava has already destroyed more than 450 buildings, with an affected area of ​​212.1 hectares across the island.

Lava could reach the Atlantic Ocean in the next few hours, causing explosions and sending clouds of toxic gas over the island, services warned Monday morning.

“The population will have to follow the advice of the authorities and stay at home, doors and windows closed.“, they indicated on their Twitter account.

The containment includes the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa.

The volcano eruption on September 20 destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of some 6,000 people. The island of La Palma, located off the northwest coast of Africa, had been rocked by earthquakes in the previous days.