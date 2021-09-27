Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Toxic gas, explosions, tsunami … Why the contact of lava with the ocean makes you fear the worst

Despite a slight slowdown since Monday morning, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted eight days ago, remains active and the authorities now fear the arrival of lava in the ocean.



After a rest phase, the volcano of La Palma still remains active on Monday. The interruption of the explosions and the dissipation of the fumes gave reassuring signs this Monday morning. But this lull seems quite relative. Already the activity is resuming, more slightly certainly, but as the experts reveal it, one sign does not deceive, the rate of sulfur dioxide is always very high even if the quantity of expelled magma decreases.

The crucial question now is what will happen when the lava comes into contact with the ocean. This Monday the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, noted forecasts between 17 and 20 million cubic meters that could flow into the sea.

With what consequences? When the hot magma comes into contact with sea water, the gradual cooling of the hot fluid causes the emission of a mixture of vapor and gas at the surface.

Such a phenomenon is dangerous for health, it can irritate the skin and eyes or even cause respiratory problems. The area where contact with water occurs should therefore be placed at high risk.

The meeting of lava, a rock melted at more than 1000 degrees Celsius, and sea water that is around 20-25 degrees Celsius has several effects, details Patrick Allard, CNRS research director at the Globe Geophysical Institute of Paris.

But this interaction can also be explosive, when the flow traps pockets of seawater, which is then put under pressure, “as in a pressure cooker“, and burst pieces of casting,”that produce shards of magma“.





Another potentially toxic effect of the cloud is the presence of hydrochloric acid aerosols. Sea water is indeed rich in chlorine, via sea salt, in other words sodium chloride. The vaporization of water, by breaking it down into oxygen and hydrogen, associates the latter with chlorine. The combination of hydrogen / chlorine gives acid. “The clouds generated by the interaction of seawater and lava are therefore acidic“, continues Patrick Allard, clouds”not very friendly“and which” can be dangerous if you are too close “.

Last effect: the flows entering the sea are not stable. We can witness their collapse underwater, which then generates local waves. As for the consequences on the marine environment, they are, according to the scientist, “very localized”.

ud83d udce2 Después de los últimos cambios en # ErupciónLaPalma aumenta the posibilidad of that las coladas volcánicas enter in contact con el mar. ud83c udf0a ud83c udf0b ud83d udc49 The General Dirección de la Marina Mercante #DGMM ha modified the zona de prohibición a la navegación una milla más al norte. u2693 pic.twitter.com/EJio1qZeiS – Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) September 27, 2021

The Spanish authorities have already warned that the arrival of lava at sea presents a risk for maritime navigation. Navigation restriction zones have been put in place to avoid the presence of boats near the lava flow and the toxic cloud.