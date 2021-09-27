Volkswagen is embarking on the integrated battery terminal

You may have read about the recycling of electric car batteries around the world before, but before you go to the shredder to separate all the metals from them and recover as much material as possible, these vital parts of an electric vehicle may have a second life. In particular in the storage of energy on charging stations. The principle is relatively simple: the charging station is designed around a large battery pack which serves as a “buffer” between the electrical network and the vehicle to be charged.





This has many advantages: power, first of all, since this buffer can sometimes deliver more than 200 kW to 2 vehicles simultaneously thanks to the energy reserve of the batteries. Above all, these terminals allow operators to avoid costly and time-consuming earthwork phases, since a simple “classic” connection to the electrical network is sufficient. The power comes from the batteries and from the cable that connects to the vehicle, the network only being used to supply the batteries playing the role of buffer. Finally, these systems offer excellent solutions for updating existing stations for more powerful charging points, without modifying the upstream installations.

Volkswagen has just deployed its first fast charging station with storage battery near Essen in Germany, with the company E.ON, specializing in energy. It enables 150 kW of charging power to be delivered to two vehicles simultaneously. Enough to recover around 200 km of autonomy in 15 minutes on a medium-sized vehicle.