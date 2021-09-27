Warzone players complain about the latest update

Whenever a new update is released to Warzone, in addition to new content, players face multiple bugs and issues. Unsurprisingly, the September 23 patch was no exception making the battle royale “unplayable”.

To say the least, Warzone players are no strangers to bugs and server issues. While most of them are bearable and sometimes even make you laugh, others are so devastating that they can only ruin the game at hand.

Raven Software rolled out a new patch on September 23, and since then Warzone players have reported multiple stability issues.

Nothing has worked on Warzone since the last update

While this new patch was aimed at adjusting the weapons of the battle royale, it also caused performance issues for many players.





Testimonials have multiplied on Reddit, highlighting in particular that the menu interface was not working properly. “The game seems even less optimized in the menus now, what have I missed in a week without playing?”, can we read.

“They messed up something with the last update, the menus don’t respond anymore”another player said as others pointed to latency issues.

Therefore, many gamers ask the developers to fix these issues as soon as possible.

Raven Software has yet to address these issues or promise a fix. However, in view of the growing discontent on the web, these problems should quickly be brought to their attention.

Therefore, we can hope to see arrive in the players to come a correction on the battle royale.