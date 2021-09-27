A long first stint on hard tires followed by a second, shorter stint with medium tires gave a good advantage to Fernando Alonso at the Russian Grand Prix. The two-time World Champion has paid himself the luxury of overtaking Max Verstappen at the end of the race and he had Daniel Ricciardo’s fifth place in his sights when the first drops began to fall on the Sochi circuit.

For a short while, the pilot Alpine was the big winner of this crazy end of the race because his little worn tires and his ease in the rain took him from sixth place to third in less than three laps.

“For us it was a good race, the best of the season in terms of performance”, he commented. “The car was very fast, the balance was good throughout the race. In the first stint we were keeping pace with Checo [Pérez]. Then we moved on to [pneus] mediums and we were able to overtake Verstappen and widen the gap. In the rain, with the slick tires, we passed Daniel, Checo and Sainz, and we were P3. “

But Alonso ended up losing everything when the rain intensified. Some pilots behind him, including Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, returned to the pit and put on intermediate tires. Alonso meanwhile completed two more laps with slick tires before stopping in turn, which sent him down to sixth place. Disillusioned, the Alpine rider is convinced that the podium would have been possible if the downpour had not increased in intensity.





“I think the podium on merit was possible, the car was flying”, he said. “Unfortunately with the rain, some took risks, others took different risks. We were unlucky, or these are [les pilotes sur le podium] who were very lucky. Under these conditions, it is still a lottery. Under normal conditions we were very, very successful. “

“With my driving and the way we executed the race, I think we should have finished on the podium. […] Norris had an amazing race and, by chance, he is not on the podium and did not win his first race in F1. When it rains, it’s all about luck. When we are not competitive, when we are P11 or P12, it never rains. We never have a chance. Today we were P3 and it started to rain. I am not sad but we are clearly unlucky. We deserve all the points we got this year, we were never given a gift. “

But Alonso did not feel too sorry for himself and kept some good memories of this Russian Grand Prix, including his fights with Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari, three manufacturers ahead of Alpine in the general classification.

“It was a lot of fun because I was faster! It was very good, I enjoyed it a lot. When the conditions were tough the car was great. We changed our tires. [durs] very late, so my tires [mediums] were efficient. I passed Verstappen, I passed Daniel [Ricciardo], I passed Pérez, I passed Carlos [Sainz]. No one had an accident, no one gave up. It was on merit. We passed some riders so I’m very proud of this race. I am very proud of the team “, he concluded.