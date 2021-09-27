Week andGo: soon a new site to buy or sell a motorhome, van or van

On the occasion of the Leisure Vehicles show, the World of Motorhomes met the Week andGo team. This new website for advertisements specializing in leisure vehicles will be officially launched at the end of 2021. It will have two advantages: listing all types of advertisements (professionals or individuals), motorhomes, vans and campervans. all marks. And its search engine will be perfectly suited to the needs of motorhome operators.

To buy or sell a motorhome, all solutions are possible. You can go to a dealership, look at the ads online (or in a magazine, etc.). The founders of WeekandGo offer an alternative: a site specializing in the purchase and sale of motorhomes.

Ads from all brands, dealers or individuals

Like any self-respecting advertising site, WeekandGo will be a multi-brand site. The WeekandGo initiative is supported by the Rapido group, but leisure vehicles from other manufacturers can be found there. The advertisements may have been placed by professionals or individuals. This website, which will be operational at the end of 2021, will therefore be presented as a complete database of vans, vans and motorhomes available for purchase.

Special motorhome search engine

For the founders of the website, its strength lies in its search engine. Unlike general advertising websites, which do not offer search criteria corresponding to the motorhome, WeekandGo will allow you to search for a leisure vehicle according to its size, the number of vehicle registration spaces, or even the type. implantation. You can of course compare vehicles, save your search criteria or a selection of interesting ads. See you at the end of 2021 to test this new website, or at the Leisure Vehicles show on the WeekandGo stand.

