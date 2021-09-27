Welcome “home Messi” – The Team

The documentation service of the editorial staff, in fact, immerses itself in a decade of archives of The team, of Magazine and of France Football, most of the production since 2018 having already been digitized. And there is matter. “We met him several times, we did reports in Argentina, Spain, etc. “, lists Jérôme Cazadieu. The Foot and Explore services then set about making a selection of around 180 content, themselves divided into 22 themes (to the origins of the prodigy, the soul of Barça, the genius of the game, his goals from elsewhere, his legendary matches, etc.). All this gathered on the same page of the site or the application, a “home” in the jargon, on the model of those of the Explore and entitled “A life of Messi”, with “A visual that really hits the mark”, assures Lionel Dangoumau, head of the football section after having covered Spain for the daily. This earned him his participation in the podcast devoted to the Barcelona years of Messi, one of the three exclusive sound contents that will enhance the package, with also a huge computer graphics produced by Hervé Ridoux.



