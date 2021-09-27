Welcome “home Messi” – The Team

The transfer of Lionel Messi to a super-rich club in the aftermath of a health and (therefore) economic crisis may worry, or at least question, about the functioning of football, but it is thus: the best player in history , in any case the man with the six Golden Balls France Football, is now operating in France. In addition to daily news coverage at the height of the event, The team had to mark the occasion. “We asked this summer if we could recover all the articles and photo productions”, explains editorial director Jérôme Cazadieu, in order to achieve a goal: “A dive into the career and life of Messi thanks to a rather exceptional documentary fund. “
The documentation service of the editorial staff, in fact, immerses itself in a decade of archives of The team, of Magazine and of France Football, most of the production since 2018 having already been digitized. And there is matter. “We met him several times, we did reports in Argentina, Spain, etc. “, lists Jérôme Cazadieu. The Foot and Explore services then set about making a selection of around 180 content, themselves divided into 22 themes (to the origins of the prodigy, the soul of Barça, the genius of the game, his goals from elsewhere, his legendary matches, etc.). All this gathered on the same page of the site or the application, a “home” in the jargon, on the model of those of the Explore and entitled “A life of Messi”, with “A visual that really hits the mark”, assures Lionel Dangoumau, head of the football section after having covered Spain for the daily. This earned him his participation in the podcast devoted to the Barcelona years of Messi, one of the three exclusive sound contents that will enhance the package, with also a huge computer graphics produced by Hervé Ridoux.
“As if Michael Jordan had signed at CSP Limoges”
“Once you’ve got home, you can walk around and pick whatever interests you, guide Lionel Dangoumau. It’s a kind of biography in a multitude of episodes. “ An abundance that could make some fear nausea, while Messi has been swallowing up French sports news since his arrival at PSG. “We do this because it’s exceptional, it’s as if the Beatles had come for two years in residence at the Olympia or if Michael Jordan had signed at CSP Limoges”, recontextualizes the editorial director Jérôme Cazadieu. Lionel Dangoumau insists: “It’s such an extraordinary event that it deserves extraordinary treatment. And beyond that, he is a player who has been with us for fifteen years. So we have a lot of resources on him. “ Moreover, Jérôme Cazadieu indicates that it is about“An exceptional operation, which is not intended to be repeated often”.
This “home Messi”, which will obviously grow richer over the next two seasons (the Argentine is linked to PSG until June 2023), even the following ones, however, testifies to one of L’Équipe’s ambitions, and in particular of its Explore part: to promote 75 years of heritage in order to offer ever more content to its subscribers.