What are the handbag trends for fall according to fashionistas?

Of new York To Milan, Passing by London and Paris, handbags are more common than ever. Slipped on the shoulders of the girls who take a rhythmic step to the fashion shows, carried at arm’s length or over the shoulder… Any pretext is good for wearing this timeless accessory, but above all essential for any fashionista who respects herself.

If last year marked the resurrection of the maxi bag, this season comes down in part to a return to the fundamentals, but also to new ways of displaying it bags. To get a head start in terms of style, let’s take a look at the bag trends that the experts inspire us.

Handbags: 6 fall 2021 trends spotted during Fashion Week

The baguette bag

Since its triumphant return to the fashion scene two years ago, the baguette handbag continues to be unanimous. And all the more so when he is invited into the fashion locker room of the girls who run the parades of the Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week.

Hobo handbag

Determined to hack the game since the beginning of the year, the hobo bag has continued its rise, as evidenced by fashionistas who swear by its unique aesthetic. The DNA of this it bag ? A slightly arched shape, soft lines and a rounded construction, which charms the most pointed in terms of style. What color do they prefer? Lilac and all the shades that fit into the pastel colorimetry.





The handbag with chain

It is in real jewels that the handbag in links is presented, of which we owe in part the restocking to the talented Daniel Lee, the artistic director of the house Bottega Veneta and to his interpretation of the “Chain Pouch”.

The bag worn as a duplicate

A surprising fashion gimmick, which returns to the forefront of the fashion scene this season. The idea? Wear two micro bags in accumulation history to cause twice as much sensation.

The micro-bag

Entered into history, the minimalist bag maintains its legend by making a new appearance in the midst of New York Fashion Week. The best option to wear it? Consider it with a loose coordinated suit.

The crochet tote bag

Spotted this spring in the arms of seasoned fashionistas, the crochet bag has since tied solid ties with them. If the house Prada sign the most iconic model of the season, accessible ready-to-wear brands are following suit, but at a lower cost, to suit all budgets.

