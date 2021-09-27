What if the Peugeot 308 was the swan song of compact sedans?

The new lion compact has fulfilled all of its objectives, at least all assigned to it. Its move upmarket? She ticks the box without batting an eyelid. It does not come close to premium: it is premium, in its manufacturing qualities as in its prices. Its design? It is perfectly in line with the wishes of buyers: spectacular on the outside and innovative on the inside, with a more advanced i-cockpit than that of the previous generation, which some hate and the vast majority of drivers adore. A table which logically should allow him to truster the first places of the European sales podium. And yet, it suffers from a flaw that it cannot correct: it’s a compact sedan, one of those C-segment cars, one of those mid-size cars, cut out for the middle classes and middle-sized families. . One of those cars that have made rain, shine and have filled our roads for 50 years. But it’s a 20th century car.

The 2008 and 3008, the first competitors of the 308

Today, these families drive with another Peugeot, another car in the segment: the 3008, or even a 2008 if they have neither the use of the first one nor the necessary wallet. But yet, the Volkswagen Golf, eighth of the name, is well at the head of sales in Europe? Certainly, but for how long? In June, the German sold a little more than 27,000 copies on the old continent, barely 2,000 units more than the second on the podium: the Tesla Model 3. Behind this leading duo, we found city cars (Renault Clio, Opel Corsa, Fiat 500, etc.), a low cost (the Dacia Sandero) and two SUVs (Volkswagen T-Roc and Renault Captur), but not the least compact. This programmed disappearance of a genre also seems to have taken place on the side of Renault where the Megane has been transformed into an e-Megane SUV. And if Luca De Meo, the boss of the diamond tells whoever wants to hear it that he is very attached to the C segment, he has never said that his love of the average car leans towards sedans or cars with big wheels. In any case, its agenda for the next few years does not include the slightest sedan, whether compact or larger.







Even Volkswagen is thinking of the funeral of its legendary Golf. It will certainly not be for now, but in an all-electric world, what model will remain between the second or third generation of ID3 and this good old Golf of generation 9 or 10? The death of the compact seems already recorded and we can even note the date of the funeral in his diary: they should take place in 2030 at the time of the almost total switch to electric.





The 308, the perfect company car

But this scheduled end comes in just nine years, time for the Peugeot 308 that has just been launched to live its life in a beautiful way. But not necessarily in the private garage. The lion recognizes it: 60% of its compacts are bought by companies. Customers without children who buy their own car fall back mainly on the 208, and families are offered 2008 and 3008. This phenomenon of minority individual customers has affected the segment of large sedans for years and it is nibbling. the compact market. Businesses lease 308s and change them every two or three years. Suddenly, they are less careful on the displayed purchase price. Quite the opposite of individuals. Result: the call price of a 2008 is 22,700 euros, more than 2,000 euros less than a 308. Of course, no one, or very few customers buy entry-level cars, but this price “from” remains a good indicator of the desire of a brand to position a car.







Obviously, there remains, and very fortunately, a minority of customers who for nothing in the world would climb in an SUV, aware of its reduced comfort compared to a sedan (especially the new 308), also aware of its lower dynamism, of the price necessarily larger and therefore more expensive tires on an SUV. But these customers are likely to be increasingly rare and will find fewer and fewer compact sedans on the market.