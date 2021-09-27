What is rascal cuisine?

Reading time: 6 min

The expression is used by the very good Lyon cook Joseph Viola, chef of the Lyon bouchons Daniel & Denise who perpetuate “This culinary heritage, popular which comforts and reassures. It’s simple cooking, no frills, broth, juice, a few potatoes … Nothing is wasted, everything is recovered. “

Joseph Viola keeps this cuisine alive and welcoming in the town of Paul Bocuse and he had the good idea to bring together seventy recipes of generosity, convivial and recognizable among all.

Dining room of the Daniel & Denise Saint-Jean restaurant. | Thomas behuret

This chef was trained by Michel Guérard at Les Prés restaurant in Eugénie-les-Bains (Landes) where he worked for five years then under the leadership of Jean-Paul Lacombe, then two stars at Léon de Lyon for ten years. In 2004, he obtained the diploma of Meilleur Ouvrier de France. In July of the same year, Joseph Viola took over the restaurant Daniel & Denise and five years later won the title of world champion of the pâté en croûte. He is now at the head of three Lyon caps.

The pâté en croûte and foie gras with sweetbreads, 2009 world champion | Jean-Francois Mallet

Canaille cuisine is eaten with basic meats, veal, beef, poultry, game, fish, side dishes and desserts.

A selection of major dishes

Beaujolaise eggs in meurette

Pig’s head cheese in jelly, pickles

Country terrine with poultry livers

Oven-baked veal sweetbreads, Port jelly

Charlotte potato salad in oil

Smoked and marinated herring fillets

Duck foie gras and veal sweetbread pie

Rabbit terrine from Lyon Daniel Léron in jelly

Duck galantine with foie gras, pistachios, mushrooms

Canut’s brain with herbs

Canut’s brain. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Mimosa egg with tuna belly in oil

Grilled leeks, egg vinaigrette

Fried eggs and duck liver

Pig’s trotters like a sausage, curly salad with truffles

The slice of black pudding, Espelette pepper

Cervelas in brioche mousseline, red wine sauce

The priest’s omelet with crayfish tails

Calf’s brain in parsley

Autumn stuffed cabbage

Stuffed cabbage. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Milk-fed veal Parmentier

Old-fashioned veal blanquette

Confit Limousin lamb shank

The slice of calf’s liver in parsley

Blond chicken livers, fricassee potatoes

Ham on the bone in Madeira

Confit breast, buttered with green cabbage

Veal kidney cooked in a casserole dish

Veal kidney cooked in a casserole dish. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Calf’s head in court bouillon

The fine andouillette tart

Grease-double with onions in parsley

Melted beef cheek with rind

Charolais oxtail and carrots

Beef chuck stew with blackcurrant

Sliced ​​beef with shallot

Shredded rabbit with candied onions

The coq au vin casserole dish

Roasted milk-fed veal chop with truffles

Roasted milk-fed veal chop with truffles. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Landes duck confit

Sichuan pepper duck breast

Feather and hair game pâtés, pepper sauce

Jig of venison with cooking vegetables

Lamb shank confit, thyme jus

The shoulder of lamb confit

Macaroni gratin

Grenaille potatoes, sautéed artichokes, garlic, thyme

Eight desserts and one recipe

Chocolate eclair

Dean pears and prunes cooked in wine

Lyon-style bugnes

Lyon-style bugnes. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Rice pudding with hazelnut pieces

Chocolate cream jars

Caramel cream with fresh eggs and vanilla

Warm madeleines with acacia honey

Saint-Genix praline tarte Tatin, for which here is the recipe below.

Ingredients for 6 people

6 Golden apples

200 g of caster sugar

200 g of crushed Saint-Genix pralines

200 g of puff pastry

For the finish

200 g of Bresse heavy cream

Peel and seed the apples with an apple corer, then cut them into strips about 8 mm thick. Book. Preheat the oven to 200 ° C (thermostat 6-7). In a frying pan with a diameter of about 25 cm which can be passed in the oven, heat the caster sugar to make a light caramel. Add the crushed pralines, then remove from the heat. Add the apple slices to the pan, distributing them evenly. Roll out the puff pastry about 3mm thick and cut out a circle of dough to fit the surface of the pan. Place it on the apples, taking care to leave the edges of the dough inside the pan. Bake the pie for 25 minutes, the dough should be crisp and colorful. At the end of cooking, let the pie rest for half an hour (do not let it cool completely).

Dressage





Place a serving dish on top of the cooked puff pastry and turn the serving dish and pan at the same time. Serve this tart warm with a good thick Bresse cream.

Saint-Genix praline tarte Tatin. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Noble dishes

Joseph Viola includes in his nomenclature of learned preparations the best dishes from traditional restaurants. Here they are:

The four-meat stew

Veal sweetbread ravioli with truffle

Farm poultry with limes

Bresse poultry in ham, fat jus

Sautéed chicken with crayfish cited by Escoffier

Pike quenelle with Nantua sauce

Lamb shoulder confit seven hours

The shoulder of lamb confit for seven hours. | Jean-Francois Mallet

Cardoon gratin with truffles

Rum drunk baba, mascarpone cream

Bresse poultry, a very controlled appellation (little production), remains a must for very starred tables: at Paul Bocuse in Lyon, Georges Blanc in Vonnas and La Côte d’Or, the Relais Bernard Loiseau in Saulieu.

Noble products, sweetbreads, lamb, duck, beef remain the bases of good restaurant cuisine which marks the memory, whether it is rabble, elegant or refined. Macaroni with truffles combine a popular paste and black diamond, an alliance of haute cuisine.

Daniel & Denise Saint-Jean

36, rue Tramassac 69005 Lyon. Tel .: 04 78 42 24 62. One of the three Lyonnais bouchons by Joseph Viola, very close to the Saint-Jean cathedral, emblematic of Old Lyon: the memory of a certain way of cooking in the capital of the Gauls. Dish of the day at 15 euros, formula at 21 euros and Lyon menu at 38 euros. Card from 37 to 60 euros. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon. Take-out and delivery. Also Daniel & Denise Créqui (04 78 60 66 53) and Daniel & Denise Croix Rousse (04 78 28 27 44).

Front of Daniel & Denise Saint-Jean restaurant. | Thomas behuret

The Grocery Comptoir Daniel & Denise

Located in Villeurbanne, L’Épicerie Comptoir is a friendly place to live dedicated to rascal cuisine. You can take the chef’s signature dishes or have it delivered to your home. Blanquette of veal, confit beef chuck with red wine sauce, pies, eggplant lasagna, macaroni gratin, Landes chicken on a spit, stuffed cabbage … everything is homemade. Twelve seats. Tel .: 04 78 62 78 96. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Three quality Parisian bistros

Anicia – Table Nature

François Gagnaire concocts in this very pleasant bistro specialties from Auvergne and products from Velay. Lentil caviar, pastoral of summer vegetables and fruits, marinated mackerel, mustard seeds and coffee, shepherd’s pie, soft-boiled egg, chorizo, cream of fresh peas with tarragon, prawns, condiment tomatoes, olives and basil, ham shells, a plate of yesterday for today’s palates: this is the locavore bistronomy in Paris. Frangipane pancake for dessert. Lunch menu at 30 or 39 euros. Card from 50 to 70 euros.

At the Anicia restaurant, the barigoule artichoke panacotta, smoked eel and fresh almonds. | anicia.tablenature

97, rue du Recherches-Midi 75006 Paris. Tel .: 01 43 35 41 50. Delivery service. Valet parking.

The Hen in the Pot

Revived by Jean-François Trap, a great cook, this bistro with its 1900 decor offers classic dishes: celery with egg mayo, frog legs in parsley, asparagus from Sauternes, turbot with spinach, Colbert whiting and hash Parmentier. Eternal dishes treated with skill and talent. Menus at 48 and 92 euros. Card from 50 to 70 euros.

At the restaurant La Poule au Pot, the frogs’ legs in parsley. | The Hen in the Pot

9, rue Vauvilliers 75001 Paris. Tel .: 01 42 36 32 96. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Reservation by phone or email: [email protected]

Marcore

It was Le Petit Coin de la Bourse revisited by Marc Favier and Aurélie Alary, a couple who know how to delight their guests with the pan-fried mushrooms, spinach and almonds, grilled shoulder of lamb, garlic peppers, smoked eggplant, prawns, tomato, olive and basil condiment and warm chocolate-praline mousse and vanilla ice cream. Good job. Menus at 25 or 34 euros. Card from 55 to 65 euros.

At the Marcore restaurant, prawns, tomato, olive and basil condiment. | marcoreparis

1, rue des Panoramas 75002 Paris. Tel .: 01 45 08 00 08. Take away, delivery. Closed Saturday and Sunday.