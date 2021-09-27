What to remember from the 4th day of Top 14

The leader: Toulouse did not panic
Caught in the throat by particularly offensive Clermontois who scored their first try in the 7th minute, the French champions were able to respond, in particular thanks to their international hinge: Dupont lob for Ntamack (22nd), then closed side and fake pass from Dupont behind scrum (70th). And in the middle, a test signed Jelonch, in force (43rd). With twelve points at the foot of Thomas Ramos, author of a hundred percent (5/5), Stade Toulousain ended up taming the ASM (27-15) coming to Ernest-Wallon with intentions.
The performance: thirteen minutes, three tries!
For Racing 92, that had to be a bonus! Indeed, after thirteen minutes of play, the Ile-de-France residents had scored three tries, synonymous with offensive bonus. Three tests of “Galactiques”, three actions to show in all rugby schools: attack, counter-attack, percussion, passing in the right tempo, support, shift: everything was there, including a form of joy, a desire to enlighten the game, fun. This long period bordered on perfection. Enough to win against Lyon (24-20), not enough to contain the Rhone who deprived Racing 92 in the second half of this bonus, however magnificently acquired.
0
There is no longer a single club with zero success: all have at least one victory.
Frustration: a transformation changes everything
At the last second, Montpellier scored his third corner try by Marco Tauleigne (80th). There remained the transformation to succeed, in the corner, which Anthony Bouthier took care of. That the ball passes between the posts and the MHR prevailed on the lawn of the Hamlet facing the dumbfounded Palois. But, alas for the Hérault residents, this difficult transformation beyond the regulatory time passed by and stirred up, on the Montpellier side, legitimate regrets.
The player: Melvyn Jaminet, key to success
By his powerful and precise boot, he had allowed the XV of France to achieve success during the second test of the summer tour in Australia. In Aimé-Giral, his precise kicks (4/5) against the posts, and rather at long distance, allowed USAP to pocket a success (12-9) against Toulon. His raises, too, were often sharp. At 22, match after match, the Catalan stands out as a “match winner”.
1
Only Toulouse has four victories in as many days
The action: Gervais Cordin misses the inevitable
Substitute, the Toulon striker found himself in the 68th minute in the position to register the victory try for an adrift RCT. Destabilizing the Catalan defense, an action articulated around Gabin Villière was deployed towards the right wing by the forwards, placed offshore. Admittedly, the ball he received from his second-row Cornell du Preez was not the easiest to take, but Gervais Cordin, placed too far forward, was unable to grab it and made a forward just in front of the ‘in-goal opponent. This spoiled match point dampened all the hopes of the Var to bring back a success which was thus offered to them on Catalan soil.
4
With his double against Brive, Bordeaux winger Ben Lam leads the ranking of the best scorers, with four tries.
The sentence: “It was harder not to score than to score”
Toulon head coach Patrice Collazo on the missed try (68th) during the defeat in Perpignan (12-9) : “We didn’t want to flatten the ball. We had the cartridge to “kill” the match ten minutes from the end. All you had to do was go with your eyes closed and walk. It is a “4 against 1” which turns into a “3 against 0”. The last one to score was a yard in front of the ball. From there, it’s a pass back. It was harder not to mark him than to mark him. “
50
Biarritz opener Brett Herron and Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos are co-leaders in the best directors rankings, with 50 points
The next day: Biarritz put to the test of the champion
Spectacular shock between Montpellier in full rise and La Rochelle which finally finds the good carburation (Saturday, 3 pm). After finally achieving success, Stade Français will try to win in Brive (Saturday, 3 p.m.). The Biarrots, generous at home, receive (Saturday, 5 p.m.) the reigning double French champion with the aim of remaining undefeated at Aguilera. On the Castres side (Saturday, 9:05 pm), Toulon will try to redeem itself after its failure on Catalan soil, but the Tarnais will also be keen to make people forget their sad Parisian performance. Finally, Sunday (9 p.m.), Racing 92, wind in its sails, will travel to Clermont for what promises to be a very spectacular match to close this fifth day.