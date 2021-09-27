What to remember from the 4th day of Top 14

The action: Gervais Cordin misses the inevitable

Substitute, the Toulon striker found himself in the 68th minute in the position to register the victory try for an adrift RCT. Destabilizing the Catalan defense, an action articulated around Gabin Villière was deployed towards the right wing by the forwards, placed offshore. Admittedly, the ball he received from his second-row Cornell du Preez was not the easiest to take, but Gervais Cordin, placed too far forward, was unable to grab it and made a forward just in front of the ‘in-goal opponent. This spoiled match point dampened all the hopes of the Var to bring back a success which was thus offered to them on Catalan soil.