when wild boars invade Rome and the big cities

It is an improbable image: an inhabitant of Rome (Italy) tries, without success, to get a wild boar out of his swimming pool. The scenes of this kind multiply: a family of wild boars passes in front of a school, another goes up one of the arteries of the city. Motorists are no longer even surprised. Tens of thousands of wild boars have invaded the Italian capital. Often, they feed directly in the garbage, the collection of which leaves much to be desired. The inhabitants are at their wit’s end.





As they entered town, wild boars became a subject of the election campaign. The municipal elections are approaching, and the mayor of Rome is singled out for her inaction. “These are the regions that must establish limitation plans for wild boars“Judge Virginia Raggi.”The proliferation is not controlled, it is estimated that there are more than two million wild boar roaming the major Italian cities“, explains journalist Alban Mikoczy.