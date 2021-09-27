Why do most women neglect their health for the benefit of that of their loved ones?

the essential

According to a study, three out of four women neglect their health. Present at the medical appointments of their relatives, they would constantly push back theirs. Household chores, monitoring of children, work; the women would be “busy”, and would no longer have time to take care of themselves.

Three in four women neglect their health. That is to say about 81% of them, reveals the survey of Elabe, carried out for the association Axa Prévention among 1,324 women and 1,181 men between March 23 and April 12, and taken up by The Parisen. A large majority of them would not make an appointment with the doctor until no other solution presented itself to them.





However, these women are reportedly regularly present in medical offices. Only, it would not be for them, but for their loved ones. 71% of them would never miss an appointment to accompany them. Single mothers would be the first to respond “we’ll see later, it can wait”, when asked about their own health.

“Over-occupied” women

Only one in two women claims to have “regular gynecological follow-up”. They always put their children before them and when, in addition, they have difficulty accessing care, they give up all the more easily, “says general practitioner Margot Bayat to the Paris daily.

They would also be 77% to postpone the time of the consultation. The reason ? According to academic Muriel Salle, women are too busy. “For thirty years, nothing has really changed. Women still have the majority of the household chores, the monitoring of children, their schooling, but a day has only 24 hours” she declared in the columns of Parisian.