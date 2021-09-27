why he categorically refuses to know the identity of his biological father

This Sunday, September 26, it is in Sept à Huit, on TF1, that Patrick Sébastien confided in his heart. The host thus returned to his childhood without knowing his biological father. Even today, he prefers not to know more about this man who did not wish to recognize him …
If he plays the role of the perfect ambianceur on the small screen, behind the scenes, Patrick Sebastien is a man who is still trying to heal many wounds. But the former host of Largest cabaret in the world, who considers himself a “mountebank“, often gives the change. However, life has not been kind to him. In 1990, his 19-year-old son Sébastien tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. A drama that Patrick Sébastien overcame by quickly returning to work. “It’s a question of survival. We don’t choose. Either we sink, or we continue to live (…) When you drown, the stick that passes, you grab it and you try to get out. Me, I died with him“, he confided this Sunday, September 26 in the show Seven to Eight.
Patrick Sébastien confides without filter
And this is not the first time that Patrick Sébastien has shown a resilience that commands admiration. The host grew up in Corrèze, with his mother, within a poor family. When he was born, his biological father refused to recognize him. “There was a lot of love around me. There were only women. I had my grandmother, my mother had four sisters“, he remembers. Yet at school, the violence of words takes over. Insulted by”bastard“by his comrades, Patrick Sébastien will keep this”abandonment wound“. An injury which, he admits, was rekindled when he was ousted from France 2:”I was put aside“. But over time, and thanks to the love of his loved ones, the host was able to overcome his intimate sorrows. However, out of the question for him to seek information on the one who abandoned him to the birth.
“I do not want to know it”
Faced with Audrey Crespo-Mara, Patrick Sébastien was particularly firm about his father’s identity: “I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know it because I grew up with it. I think if I knew it would break everything for me. It was my engine.“In addition, Patrick Sébastien considers himself lucky to have been brought up”by another, who was a great guy“who raised him from the age of seven. A very severe man but who gave him all the love he needed:”This one, for me, is one of the people I respect the most in the world.“A touching testimony.