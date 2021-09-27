Why Île-de-France Mobilités no longer pays RATP and SNCF (for the moment)

Covid or not Covid-19, it’s a constant. Each month, under contracts binding them on the operation of buses, metros, trains, tramways and RER, Île-de-France Mobilités pays 300 million euros to SNCF and 400 million euros to RATP. Payments that the organizing authority for transport in Île-de-France has just officially suspended this Monday, September 27.

For the current year 2021, and because of the health crisis, IDF Mobilités is indeed showing a shortfall of 1.3 billion euros: i.e., in detail, around 1 billion euros in tariff revenue – the ticket office accounts for 30% of its usual resources – and nearly 300 million mobility payments, which companies with 11 or more employees pay and which normally represent half of its earnings. In addition, there is a cash debt of 1.5 billion euros. Its board of directors makes it a golden rule for the good management of day-to-day affairs.

IDF Mobilités is negotiating with RATP and SNCF for December

Especially since IDF Mobilités has been negotiating this envelope since May-June with the administration and the government. According to our information, they promised to help him, but never seemed in a hurry. Still, time is money, and the organizing authority is negotiating with RATP and SNCF to pay them next December at the latest.

Already last summer, she had suspended her payments for two months to make the government react. Also, as of September 2020, IDF Mobilités had obtained from the State nearly 1.45 billion euros in repayable advances and 150 million euros in subsidies.

Also, within the framework of a protocol signed on this occasion, the organizing authority intends to return to the charge. A review clause in fact provides for a “reassessment of the situation in the event of further loss of resources attributable to the health situation“.

Pécresse had already sounded the alarm bell in mid-September

IDF Mobilités will also argue that the situation has not yet returned to normal in public transport. According to the president of the Union of public and rail transport (UTP), Marie-Ange Debon, president of the management board, attendance stands at 85% of the pre-crisis level. On the side of the organizing authority of transport in Île-de-France, the percentage of “little more than 70%” is mentioned to AFP.

“There can be no way out of the Covid crisis in Île-de-France without compensation for financial losses on public transport, as has been done everywhere else in the world,” saidv had alerted, from September 14, the presidential candidate, Valérie Pécresse, president of the regional council of Île-de-France and as such of IDF Mobilités.



In the meantime, the RATP declares that it has sufficient cash

Solicited by The gallery, RATP refuses to do “a commentary on the negotiations underway between the organizing authority and the State on the financing of public transport in Île-de-France”, but also ensures that she has “to date sufficient cash to ensure, in compliance with its public service obligations, the continuity of the transport offer in the coming weeks”.

In other words, the RATP will continue to run its buses, metros and trams, whatever the cost. Also contacted by The gallery, the cabinet of the Minister of Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, has not yet responded.