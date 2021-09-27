Why is the US Army interested in squirrels?

Squirrels have the ability to anticipate obstacles and adapt their jumps to suit them. Rapid decision-making that could well be integrated into the AI ​​of future military robots.

Nature does things well and in his innovations Man has clearly identified the advantage of reproducing it. This is called the biomimicry and his applications are numerous in all areas and especially in that of military. Thus, in the United States, researchers at the University of California at Berkeley took the squirrel as a model in order to design combat robots or rescue more efficient. Robots capable of evolving autonomously whatever the nature of the terrain.





The relationship with the squirrel? The animal assesses obstacles and makes decisions in a fraction of a second to jump from branch to branch. Despite its perilous maneuvers, it hardly ever falls. And even so, he still manages to hold on so as not to fall. A talent that the best robots, like theAtlas from Boston Dynamics or the robot dog Spot, are very, very far from being able to reach.

Tomorrow, a squirrel intelligence in AI

For this project funded by both the US military, the National science foundation and the National institutes of health, researchers are studying the skills of rodents by making them perform jumping courses to collect treats. Their objective is to succeed in modeling the decision-making of the squirrel and to implement this model in artificial intelligence of a robot. The machine could then assess on its own, very quickly, the feasibility of a course to overcome an obstacle or perform a jump. Like the squirrel, taking into consideration its limitations and constraints physical, the robot should find a strategy to decide whether to cross an obstacle head-on or to try to get around it.

In the future, robots will certainly not look likesquirrels leaping in search of Hazelnut, but their decision-making AI might resemble those of rodents.