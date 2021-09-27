Why Patrick Sébastien refuses to know the identity of his biological father

Guest of the show Sept à Huit this Sunday, September 26 on TF1, the host confided in the injuries that resulted from the abandonment of his father whom he does not know.

The most famous acrobat in France, Patrick Sébastien has decided to go back on the roads and therefore on tour with “The biggest cabaret in the world”, the program he hosted on France 2 for more than twenty years.

Invited this Sunday, September 26 in Sept à Eight, he reconsiders his eviction from television which has rekindled the wound of his father’s abandonment.

A bastard

He confides in the TF1 show: the withdrawal of his own show reminded him of “the wound of bastardism, of abandonment, I was put aside. It brought me back to the time when kids were banging me on the head and telling me go complain to your dad, you don’t have any. “

Indeed, his mother was considered “a daughter mother”, she gave birth to him at 17 and his father did not recognize him.

Surrounded by love

But he specifies that there was “lots of love around me. I only had women, I had my grandmother. My mother had 4 sisters “.

He doesn’t know who his biological father is

The host explains, however, that he categorically refuses to know the identity of his biological father.





“I still don’t know who my father is and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to because I grew up with it. I think if I knew it it would break me everything. It was my engine “, he says

Another man raised him

Before paying homage to the man who replaced the one who was absent.

“And above all, I was raised by another who was a great guy. The one who raised me, who took over at the age of 7 who brought up me harshly, who was very severe with me … for love. This one for me is a person I respect the most in the world. “

A question of recognition

As a sort of revenge on life, Patrick Sébastien assures us that without this abandonment, “I would certainly not be there”.

“There is nothing that makes me happier thanbe recognized by everyone in the street while there is a guy who did not recognize me. “

A question of identity

And when asked about the fact that he made himself known through disguise and imitation, once again he comes back to his father’s abandonment.

“I had no identity, so I said to myself by taking the identity of others maybe I will succeed in becoming someone.”

Before concluding: “Identity fascinates me, it’s logical I didn’t have one.”