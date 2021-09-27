why Samsung would consider canceling its launch

Samsung could cancel the Galaxy S21 FE. This could be explained by the parallel success of the Z Flip 3 combined with the shortage of components.

No event… and no smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might never see the light of day. This is indeed what the Korean site Digital Daily reveals. This indicates that the smartphone will not only not be presented anytime soon, but there are even chances that it will be canceled outright.

This information would come from a representative of Samsung. “We canceled the Galaxy S21 FE’s unpacked online which was scheduled for mid-October“, The source would have explained. Before adding: “We take a look at the launch of the smartphone itself“.





As a reminder, the goal of the Galaxy S21 FE is to offer a smartphone with high-end features, but with just the right amount of technical compromises to lower the price. Last year, the S20 FE was a great success.

Samsung, victim of its own success and of the crisis

One can obviously wonder why the Galaxy S21 FE would be canceled. First of all, this is said to be due to the commercial success of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of Samsung’s latest folding smartphones. Demand would be stronger than expected and the South Korean giant would continue to dedicate a number of its production lines to this model so that it continues to sell well.

In addition, all this occurs in a context of shortage of components. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 uses the same Snapdragon 888 chip that should also have been fitted to the Galaxy S21 FE. Here too, Samsung would have preferred to give priority to its already released folding model.

Galaxy S21 FE: canceled or limited?

Then another question comes: Couldn’t the Galaxy S21 FE launch just be limited to a few markets rather than being phased out altogether? With this in mind, Samsung wouldn’t necessarily need to organize (or reorganize) an Unpacked event, but could still bet on this phone to boost its end of the year.

If this hypothesis holds true, it will still remain to be seen whether France could be affected by this potentially restricted launch.