why she decided to stay with her sister after the birth of her baby

It’s no longer a secret, Fabienne Carat is preparing to become a mother next December. But the unborn baby will have to share his home with the actress’ sister, Carole, and her family. A cohabitation on which the former star of Plus belle la vie is explained.
Life is sparkling for Fabienne Carat! A few days ago, the actress, ex-star of More beautiful life, revealed expecting a child, a “miraculous pregnancy” in her own words. If she does not seem to want to dwell on the father of this future baby, the actress is on the other hand disputed about the role that her relatives will play to help her after the birth, scheduled for the end of the year. And particularly on the role of his sister, Carole, who is about to play a big role! Very close, the two sisters do not hide their complicity on social networks, Fabienne and Carole have recently moved in together, as the actress of the Research Section confides in Star TV this Monday, September 27.
“We have beautiful things to pass on to the children”
“Our apartment is perfectly suited to accommodate a large family. When we bought it, I always kept in a small corner of my head the idea that one day, perhaps, one of the rooms would become a child’s room “, assures Fabienne Carat to our colleagues. But it’s not just a matter of space, and the actress reveals some secrets so that the tribe can live in harmony: “One of the objectives of our cohabitation was to help and support each other. We had the same education, share the same values, and we have great things to pass on to the children. This collective adventure, it’s just the best for all of us. “
“We wouldn’t have had this idea a few years earlier”
If she talks “children” in the plural, it is because his sister Carole also has a two-year-old daughter, who therefore also lives under the same roof. But for Fabienne Carat, it will not be a huge revolution either. “Living under the same roof is rather a southern concept. In our family, we have the culture of big houses, beautiful tables, and conviviality. The fact of having lived together the various confinements allowed us, like many others, to achieve what was important: to benefit from each other and to sanctify the moments of sharing. We wouldn’t have had this idea a few years earlier “, she assures. So here is the whole household ready to welcome one (or one) more member!